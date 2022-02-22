Grove City student awarded for involvement with ROTC

Photo courtesy of Jenny Burley

When Caroline Richards first joined the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, it was mostly to earn a gym credit, she admits. The more time she spent in the ROTC, though, the more she grew to appreciate the program.

“Before ROTC, I never really had a chance to be a leader, which I’ve always kind of wanted to do,” Richards says. “When I joined the program there was a lot of open opportunities to make that step up. (It) made me realize how much I like leadership.”

Now, the 17-year-old senior is an active cadet in the Grove City High School program.

“Because of my passion for the program, I made the effort to pretty much involve myself in everything I could,” she says. “I think that’s what has gotten me this far.”

For her dedication to the program, Richards was recently recognized with a Navy Junior ROTC Legion of Valor award. Only two cadets in each of the 11 districts can receive the award, making Richards one of a select few.

“It was a little overwhelming but I was proud. I was glad to be recognized for my efforts,” says Richards.

Having grown up in Grove City – with her parents, Kevin

Richards and Trisha Ray, and brother, Todd – Richards says she knows the city like the back of her hand. She’s participated in a number of programs and activities over the years including Girl Scouts, drama club and band. When she started high school, she wanted something new, which led her to join ROTC.

There, Richards found an opportunity to grow as a leader, be part of a community and participate in various new activities.

Richards’ leadership skills allowed her to rise through the ranks to become commanding officer of the unit, a role in which she is supported by an all-female senior staff. She also competes on the rifle team and is team captain of the drill team.

For Richards, delivering a speech to her fellow cadets was the most important part of the ceremony.

“I definitely wanted to make a speech to tell the other cadets it’s not just about me, it’s also about them,” she says. “I wanted to make it a big deal. I felt a little, I guess, guilty in a way because there are a lot of other cadets in the program that I think were just as capable of accepting that award. All that our unit’s done over these years, really, almost any of us could have gotten it.”

Richards plans to continue with the ROTC in college while studying nautical science and aviation before joining the U.S. Navy as an officer after graduating. The memories she’s made with the ROTC at GCHS, she says, will stick with her for the rest of her life.

“It’s not about the award; it’s about the experience,” Richards says. “Delivering that speech was, to me, one of my biggest accomplishments as a leader.”

