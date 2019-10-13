News and Info from the City of Grove City - November/December 2019

Together, We Have it All

Each year Grove City welcomes the holidays with a wonderful lighted parade, tree-lighting celebration and Nutcracker-themed Christmas decorations throughout Town Center. This community excitement and approaching holiday season provides a perfect opportunity to reflect on what makes our hometown so great – our people.

Ours is a community that believes in helping others. We hear of good deeds following tragedy, such as when our high schools’ sports teams helped with clean-up efforts after flooding and when local charity organizations collected and delivered clothing and basic necessities for Dayton following destructive tornadoes in May.

It is common to hear of others going above and beyond with happy endings. Such was the case when Grove City’s Officer Davidson provided assistance, transporting three seniors to safety from their disabled vehicle on I-71; and when Detective Ryan, Officer Petty and Jackson Township Fire Department members saved the life of a three-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

Citizens step up every day. In April, four people worked together to subdue a man who attacked a patron. Anthony Price and Corey Washington stopped the knife assault and Shaela Davis and Melissa Jones provided first aid to the victim until help arrived. In a separate incident, three good Samaritans helped catch a robbery suspect after they witnessed him stealing an elderly woman’s purse.

Those are only a few examples of outreach over the last year. It’s not often, however, that we hear the stories of small, yet equally meaningful good deeds accomplished every day in our community.

Earlier this year, three young boys, Davey, Noah and Zane, mowed lawns for donations then used the funds to buy refreshments for our Grove City police officers. On another day, a young resident named Jack flagged down Officer Wilson, just to thank her and share an afternoon snack. Given “turnabout is fair play,” it’s not unusual to see our officers supporting lemonade stands or joining neighborhood basketball pick-up games.

The examples are endless. Families are “adopting” streets and taking responsibility for their care; groups are working together to keep our parks and waterways clean; teens are volunteering their time to teach disabled individuals how to ride a bike; kids and adults are serving as Buddies for Buddy Ball participants of all abilities; and young adults spend time dressing up like superheroes and Disney characters, bringing joy to others.

Grove City is more than a bustling municipality with thriving commerce and exciting growth. It’s a community full of great neighbors, caring citizens and successful businesses coming together in all situations. In fact, the word “together” pretty much sums up what Grove City is all about, making it a perfect descriptor for our twice-named Best Hometown in central Ohio.

We rejoice together. Grove City’s unmatched, annual community celebrations provide great opportunities to enjoy time with neighbors and make new friends.

We reminisce together. From the museum and wonderfully renovated historical sites of our hometown to the Annual Homecoming Celebration, we relish in our opportunities to share memories.

We honor together. Always mindful of the individuals and families who have made sacrifices for our safety and security.

We work together. Home to some of the most innovative businesses and nonprofits in the nation, Grove City residents believe in supporting local business.

As evidenced by the overwhelming show of unity and support, we rally together. When we all work together, we grow stronger as a community.

Enjoy the holiday season with your family, friends and neighbors and remember – Together, we have it all.

Discovering Our Past

Relieffe Grant Barn still stands after 80 years

Grant-Sawyer Home has an extensive history. As the first settlers in Grove City, Hugh and Catherine Grant purchased the land in 1803, but it was fifth-generation family members who erected the barn in the early 1900s.

In 1919, Clarence and Relieffe (Grant) Sawyer and their four-year-old daughter, Ruth, moved into “the house at the end of Park Street” on Haughn Road. The farm served as a destination for many: small planes would land, providing a location for the pilots to rest; passers would camp for days; friendly baseball games between neighboring towns were enjoyed; and pleasant evenings included square dancing on a temporary dance floor positioned in the field.

Over the years, several people rented land from the Sawyers. A gentleman renter, who eventually became Ruth’s husband, started a riding academy on the property in 1940. Lem Seymour operated the academy from the large, newly constructed barn with 20 stalls and plenty of adjoining storage space, including a vast, open second floor.

The barn also served as a storage location for Mr. Seymour’s extensive horse-drawn carriage and sleigh collection. One of the sleighs became a necessity after a heavy snowfall in January 1941, when Dr. J.C. Sommer needed reliable transportation for making house calls.

The Sawyers used the upper level of the barn to host community gatherings, private celebrations and old-fashioned barn dances. In November 1951, the barn was nearly lost to a fire; however, the building’s “modern” brick construction held strong.

Usage of the barn varied over the years as it eventually became an intriguing, historical icon. After Clarence passed away in 1968, Relieffe continued to live on the property until her passing in 1987 at the age of 98. Her daughter Ruth then became the sixth and last generation to live there. Shortly before her passing in 2014, she generously sold the property to the City who promised to share its amazing history as a living museum.

The property has since undergone detailed, period-accurate restorations. The Grant-Sawyer Home was completed in 2017 and the Relieffe Grant Barn in September of this year. Both areas are open for tours. Contact the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society at www.grovecityohhistory.org or 614-277-3061 for details.

Council Briefs

A Budget Overview

The holiday season is busy in Grove City, not only with fun events and activities but also important annual Council responsibilities. ‘Tis the season to consider the City Budget for 2020.

The budget is divided into two sections: operating and capital improvement funds. Operating funds are those used for day-to-day functions, including personnel and maintenance on streets, buildings and parks. We have an anticipated amount of revenue to fund the City and it’s important we plan for the unexpected “rainy day.” Therefore, it is by design that we do not budget to spend it all, setting aside about three months of operating funds for emergencies.

Capital improvements are projects involving the purchase and maintenance of property, buildings and equipment used to provide public services. Some current projects include planned, new City parks such as Beulah and Pinnacle; substantial road improvements including enhancing Southwest Boulevard; and improving and widening Borror Road, a partner project with the developer, Jackson Township and Franklin County. We can’t fund all capital improvement needs at once, so we maintain a five-year “wish list” of projects.

Grove City operates on an annual calendar-year budget and City Charter specifies certain steps to ensure a thorough review before it is adopted. At the end of each November, City administration submits a budget proposal to Council. In December, Council hosts public budget hearings to discuss revenue estimates and appropriations. As always, public input is welcome and appreciated during this part of the process. The budget must be finalized and passed no later than Dec. 24 and, believe me, we work on it until the deadline.

Once all meetings are held and proposals submitted, Council has ongoing authority to adjust the budget as needed and works together with administration to ensure Grove City continues to be the “Best Hometown in central Ohio.”

My wife, Twinkle, and I hope you and your family have a wonderful, happy and safe holiday season! See you around town.

Roby Schottke

Council Member, Ward 4

Development

Maintaining the Charm of Historic Town Center

As you stroll along the quaint downtown walkways this holiday season, we invite you to think of the reasons you love Town Center. Is it the gas lamps, the tree-lined streets, or the wide array of shops and restaurants? Town Center has always been the heart of Grove City – the original core of the community – and the City has strategically maintained its small-town charm.

Starting in the 1980s, the City recognized the importance of a vibrant Town Center and began redeveloping the area to revitalize the character that we know and love today. Pocket green spaces and plazas were introduced, and new municipal buildings constructed to better serve the public. A Town Center Plan was completed in 1987 and many of the guiding principles from that strategy are still in use today; reflected again in the 2008 Town Center Plan and more recent planning efforts, including the new draft Town Center Framework.

Within the past five years, more than $30 million has been invested in the area through public and private funding. This investment is reflected in the many local shops and restaurants, our beautiful new library, community spaces, and roadway improvements. Based on a recent survey of the public regarding their desires and vision for the Town Center, people want more. They envision a vibrant, active Town Center with more restaurants and “things to do.”

As described in the GroveCity2050 Community Plan, there is a growing trend for mixed-use walkable areas, where residents can walk to shops, restaurants and other destinations from their homes. This is evident through the success of the new Broadway Station multi-family project, the emergence of new in-fill homes and owners choosing to reinvest in their Town Center properties. Town Center businesses have responded by opening earlier and staying open later to accommodate the growing demand.

Yet, there is more opportunity for activity in the Town Center. Several properties, including the former library site and the future Columbus Street plaza, have the potential to bring new residents, shops and restaurants to the area. The Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services site at Broadway and Cleveland Avenue was also recently approved to relocate to Hoover Road, leaving the site available for redevelopment.

One of the primary challenges as development occurs in the Town Center, is how to provide new opportunities while keeping true to the character that residents and visitors love. The City will continue to carefully plan for the Town Center to ensure new development reflects the appeal of the community’s core. Thus, during the holidays and throughout the year, residents and visitors alike experience the traditional, unique charm in our lively Town Center.