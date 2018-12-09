Local student serves with a passion for others

× Expand Photos courtesy of Susan Wiberg and A Moment In Time Studio

A current senior at Grove City High School, Jared Ellis, is lending a helping hand. From participation in several extra-curricular activities to a leadership and community service conference in Marietta, Ohio, and even a trip to Costa Rica with the Spanish Club, Ellis exemplifies an extreme passion for helping others.

The Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) conference in Marietta is for students who want to develop their leadership talents and become stronger leaders in their communities. During the conference, different speakers from various backgrounds speak on several panels. Students who attend have the option to interact with the speakers afterward by asking questions and talking with them one-on-one. Ellis was the only student selected out of approximately 500 in his graduating class who had the honor of attending the HOBY conference.

“I learned a lot about diversity, being a true leader and working as a team,” says Ellis. “It was such a great experience. I was part of an amazing group and I still talk to the friends that I made while at the conference. When the future comes, and we go on these separate paths, we will have these connections all over to cherish.”

Not only was the HOBY conference about networking, it was also about making the most of every experience. Having previously volunteered at StoryPoint, an assisted living facility in Grove City, Ellis started to volunteer with several other associations in the central Ohio area after the conference.

“My parents and family have always been so supportive. I think they’ve helped me realize my passions, because they let me explore all options available." - Jared Ellis

“The conference really helped me realize the impact I could have on people’s lives, and how I can essentially improve their lives while having fun and volunteering my time for them,” says Ellis.

With high school graduation on the horizon, Ellis’ number one college choice is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he hopes to study computer science and electrical engineering.

“I found bioinformatics to be a more ideal occupation for me, which is an area that helps cure detrimental diseases. I want to help other people through that, and MIT has a major designed around that field, which I would be honored to attend,” says Ellis.

Ellis has been involved in track and cross country for three years of his high school career, is the current president of the National Honor Society, senior class president, student body treasurer, treasurer of the computer science club, and an active member of drama club and show choir.

Doing this work for the community is not an easy task and Ellis is appreciative of his friends and family for supporting him throughout his academic career, helping him build his future.

Ellis, expected to graduate May 2019, currently holds a 4.501 GPA and is ranked no. 11 in his graduating class. Not only is he one of the top academics at GCHS, Ellis’ involvement outside of the classroom truly sets him apart from his peers.

“I think I really have been impacted by my willingness to try new things and go into new groups. It’s made my life a lot richer and opened me to new ideas,” he says. “(In college), I am most looking forward to meeting new people and expanding my knowledge.”

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.