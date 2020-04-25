Local student Amira Tadlock has a heart of gold

It’s safe to say that Amira Tadlock has a heart of gold. While only in the seventh grade, this Jackson Middle School student is dedicated to helping those in need, especially on the diamond.

Tadlock and her family were early supporters of Grove City Buddy Ball. Since its creation in 2016, they have volunteered to help children with special needs play baseball.

“Before (Buddy Ball), some of these kids never got a chance to play,” Tadlock says, “so, this is a big thing for them. They’re always treated differently than other people, and it gives them a time to be like everybody else and be playing the sport.”

Tadlock eagerly awaits the 2020 Buddy Ball season, which is set to start May 2, but it is subject to change due to health concerns. On top of the new field lighting that will allow teams to play into the night, she is also excited to see smiling faces.

“It’s just really fun because, I know it sounds cheesy, but (the athletes) are all really happy when they’re playing,” she says. “Whenever I talk to them, they seem really happy that they get to play baseball.”

Buddy Ball isn’t the only time she helps kids with special needs. During her study hall period, rather than hang out with friends or get homework done early, she volunteers in her school’s special education classroom.

“Sometimes (people are) discriminated against because of what they are born with,” she says. “They can’t control what they’re born with, so I want to be their friend. During that period during school is what always makes me happy no matter what.”

After school, Tadlock volunteers for the Franklin Heights High School Special Olympics. She works the concession stand and announces many of the games. She loves making new friends and watching the participants have fun.

“At Special Olympics, there is this kid who sometimes has a little trouble making the basket,” she says. “The other team would always pass the ball back to them until they made it. It’s just so awesome seeing them be nice to each other.”

Tadlock’s passion for helping others comes from her strong sense of empathy.

“Don’t single them out,” she says. “Don’t make them feel like they’re alien or like they’re not human. Because they still are just like the rest of us (even if they) think differently or their bodies work differently. You can help them out and stuff, but don’t make them feel little. Let them feel like a person.”

Continuing her desire to help others, Tadlock dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She was heavily inspired by a veterinarian event at The Ohio State University where she learned how to care for animals. She dreams of working with zoo animals, but wouldn’t mind assisting house pets, either.

Tadlock is also involved in her school’s Frisbee club, mathletes, yearbook club, anime club and volleyball team. This summer, she will work as an assistant counselor at Bold Columbus, a camp that gives kids ages 9 to 12 the opportunity to learn leadership, outdoor and life skills.

“She’s a pretty busy girl,” says Lauren Tadlock, Tadlock’s mother and a speech pathologist for the South-Western City School District. “She’s in constant motion … but that’s how she thrives. So, as long as she’s having fun and enjoying it, we just keep taking her to her events.”

Brendan Martin is an editorial assistant.