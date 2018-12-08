Local homeowner seeks additional space for family

× Expand Courtesy of Mike Winchell The new room allows for more family space. “The purpose (of the addition) was a nice open room for the family to gather and the children to work on homework assignments,” Winchell says.

When buying a home, most people are thinking long-term. They plan around the needs of their family, making sure there is a place for everything and everyone. But what happens when the family grows unexpectedly or their needs change?

Many homeowners find that they don’t have enough space for their expanding families, yet they are happy with their location and don’t want to deal with the hassle of moving. In this case, an addition to the home seems like the best option.

Winchell Building and Remodeling often works with homeowners to create fully integrated home additions. One of the company’s recent projects involved adding a new 350-square-foot room to a Grove City house. The homeowner was specifically looking for a bigger space in which the family could gather, host guests and where the kids could spread out to work on school assignments.

Of course, the homeowners wanted their new room to match the rest of the house stylistically. Winchell created the addition using the same materials as the existing structure, incorporating the same brown exterior siding as the rest of the house and the same black shutters.

Adding a room takes a lot of consideration and planning long before the contractors start to build.

“The process (of adding a room) begins with meeting the customer to determine what they want the addition to contain and do for them,” says Mike Winchell, the owner of Winchell Building and Remodeling. “Next is to have proper drawings by an architect so the project can be visualized before construction begins. The construction process is about making sure the highest-quality workmanship is achieved to make sure the customers are completely satisfied with their investment.”

"The benefits (of adding a room) vary based on design, but quite often give owners the ability to customize their home beyond its original design to suit their family," Winchell says. "Many homeowners like the area they live in but need additional space or need to change the home to fit new goals."

"It is important to plan ahead to make sure everything (the homeowners) want to achieve is in the plans before we start," Winchell says. "It keeps the job on schedule and makes sure they will be happy with the finished project."

"This project went through very smoothly," Winchell says. "With any project there is (a) possibility of issues, but we have the experience to solve them and make sure the project gets back on schedule."

"This room was approximately 350 square feet," Winchell says. The room was finished June 2016, and the whole process took three months.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.