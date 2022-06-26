Local athlete makes time for triathlons around family, work

Ray LaVoie

Carrie Wolfe is a triple threat in more ways than one. She’s a wife and mother and has a fulfilling career. She’s also a runner, cyclist and swimmer – a triathlete.

“With being sort of a busy mom, it’s a way that I can make sure that I am taking time to take care of myself and have my own goals that I can try to achieve outside of my home,” Wolfe says. “It’s just a good way to meet people and meet new friends.”

Wolfe didn’t begin seriously running until her mid-20s. She started as a jogger and worked her way from 5Ks to marathons.

After continuous issues related to knee injuries, however, Wolfe took an interest in cross training to strengthen her body. She joined training groups online which led her to other central Ohioans who she could train with.

“I was never a swimmer really or a cyclist really until three or four years ago,” she says. “I sort of really slowly started increasing my distance, learning more about it and getting a few more training buddies.”

As Wolfe became more serious about her trio of activities, she took the natural next step – and pedal, and stroke – to put her training to the test: a triathlon.

“I decided to get a bike and I signed up for a very small triathlon,” she says. “I did that on a Walmart mountain bike.”

Small may be an understatement. Wolfe began with what are often called sprint triathlons, which cover .5 miles swimming, 12.4 miles cycling and 3.1 miles running.

That first triathlon was a challenge. Wolfe struggled with the swim and found herself walking much of the run. But she stuck with it.

Wolfe’s new friends and training buddies have pushed her to compete in several half Ironman challenges, which consist of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. She has hopes to one day complete a full Ironman challenge.

Balancing It All

Today, Wolfe squeezes in time to train between an already full schedule. She might spend 10-12 hours a week cycling, running and swimming, and fit in an hour or two of strength training at Grove City’s YMCA – all while maintaining her career as a speech-language pathologist.

Wolfe discovered her interest in speech therapy while attending Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in audiology and a master’s degree in speech pathology. She primarily works in nursing homes, helping residents who have brain injuries, dementia or who have had strokes.

It was during her time at OU that Wolfe met her now husband, Ben. After marrying, the two settled in Grove City’s Pinnacle Links, where they built a house. They considered many places in central Ohio, but Grove City’s combination of amenities and comfort won out in the end.

“We were looking all over at different suburbs but decided to stay in Grove City because we liked it so much,” Wolfe says.

The couple has lived in Grove City for about 12 years and has grown the family to include two sons, 9-year-old Isaac and 7-year-old Eli.

The city has proven to be a great place to raise a family. Wolfe also credits Grove C

ity’s resources for aiding her athletic pursuits.

“I swim a lot at the (YMCA); I ride my bike all over the streets around Grove City,” she says. “Sometimes when I’m training and on my training runs, my kids run alongside me on the multi-use paths. We’re out a lot doing that. I bring them along with me, and I have two very energetic boys, so it’s good for all of us to get some energy out.”

Wolfe is continually training and setting new goals. One of her online groups helped direct her toward one of her most recent challenges, a half Ironman in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in May.

“I’ve never been down to Chattanooga before, so I thought, why not explore it through swimming, biking and running there?” she says. “It just gives me extra little challenges and gets me out there when I might not be as motivated.”

One extra challenge that Wolfe developed to stay motivated has turned into an annual tradition. Every year on her birthday, Wolfe likes to bike a distance equal to her age. This year Wolfe cycled 39 miles.

“My birthday is in early spring so it kind of keeps me on my bike during the winter,” she says. “I will ride out all year round. As long as the roads aren’t icy and it stays somewhat above freezing, I will be out on my bike.”

Lindsey Capritta is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.