Library growing hub for kids’ programming and events

In the 20th century, people visited libraries to snuggle up with a book, look up important information or gawk over what was then the latest invention, the desktop computer. Twenty-first century libraries are still a valuable resource for research and finding the latest bestsellers, but many are evolving into something completely new – a hub for intellectual and creative activities, especially for kids.

Programs for children at the Southwest Public Libraries Grove City Branch are offered year-round and cover a wide range of interests. Lore Lehr, the youth services librarian, works with staff to create programs that support the library’s mission – to be a center for lifelong learning.

“While we aren’t educators, we want to be an important partner to parents and schools in providing enriching activities for children and teens,” Lehr says. “I love my job primarily because I can make a difference in the life of a child.”

It’s never too early to enjoy a good book. Storytime for babies (through 23 months), toddlers (ages 2-3 years) and preschoolers (ages 4-6 years) are offered year-round in the mornings and evenings.

For science lovers, the library offers STEM programming for elementary school-aged children on a monthly basis. And LEGO Club lets kids work independently or on teams to create a structure based on a predetermined challenge.

“Just like there’s not one type of person, we strive to have many types of programs,” Lehr says.

The theory of summer learning loss is also on the minds of the library staff. Tutoring service Oxford Learning reports that two months of reading knowledge is lost during the long break, but Grove City Library is working to lower the statistic.

Through the library’s Summer Reading Program, students can combat summer learning loss. The program offers fun incentives for children to read during their vacation months. This year, the theme is fairy tales and fantasy, and events such as a fairy tale-themed escape room and an outdoor story walk may get children turning pages.

“It’s important to us to provide ample programming to keep kids active, busy and engaged during the summer,” Lehr says. “Libraries can provide information and answers, but can also be a safe place to gather and a place to relax and have some fun. I am grateful every day that I have a small part in creating that magical environment for children.”

For more information about programs and events, visit www.swpl.org.

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.