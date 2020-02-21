Karen Fahy receives Spirit of the Chamber award

× Expand Chris Wright of Wright Graphic Design, Karen Fahy with the City of Grove City, and Christie Laffin and her husband with the Farm Table on 62.

Since Discover Grove City is the official publication of the city, we work closely with some very creative, kind and passionate people at the City of Grove City. Karen Fahy, community relations specialist for the city, works tirelessly with us on each issue, providing images and story ideas and giving feedback on the publication. She’s a valued asset to the magazine.

During the Grove City Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration on Jan. 8, Fahy received the Spirit of the Chamber award, which acknowledges an individual making an impact in the community. As she’s a Discover Grove City family member, we are proud her work is highlighted with such an honor.

It’s important to note that her work on Discover Grove City represents only a fraction of Fahy’s time – she volunteers and provides her expertise at local events, regularly highlights a variety of news in the area, and helps with multiple projects to better the community.

The celebration also included presentations of awards to other individuals for their dedicated work.

Ambassador of the Year: Brandi J. Newland with RE/MAX Revealty

Heartland Bank Heart of the Chamber: Chris Wright of Wright Graphic Design

2019 Business of the Year: The Farm Table on 62

Congratulations to all nominees, finalists and winners!