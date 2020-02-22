Info from the City of Grove City - March/April 2020

The Power of Workforce Development 2050

The dynamics of the American workplace have changed significantly over the years and it continues to evolve. There’s no doubt employers still need candidates with industry-specific knowledge. There’s also an undeniable value in retaining valued employees longterm and growing their knowledge internally.

Recognizing these needs through ongoing communications with our local businesses, we saw a growing gap between the skills of the workforce and the needs of local employers. As a community, we are in a timely position to assist in bridging that gap.

We know, in order to continue building a community that supports educating and training its citizens to meet the needs of its business partners, we must enlist our education partners. We acknowledge the long-used strategy of traditional job placement should expand to building on skills that advance the careers of our City’s working men and women, while enriching the workforce available to our employers.

Workforce Development 2050 is an initiative we recently introduced to identify successes, challenges, opportunities and barriers experienced by Grove City employers. We formed a team driven to proactively implement solutions to workforce challenges by enlisting accomplished organizational partners with experience solving such issues. Joining the City in this endeavor is a talented mix of professionals including representatives from the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, South-Western City School District, South-Western Career Academy, Columbus State Community College and the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio.

A fact-sharing meeting with the team and more than 20 key business stakeholders revealed enthusiastic employer representatives who are excited about the direction of workforce development in Grove City. As we cultivate solid plans for future action, we look forward to the benefits this collaboration will bring, including educational employer programs.

Several local programs are successfully expanding opportunities addressing growth of experience, education and transportation. Internships offered by a local business to South-Western Career Academy students are providing valuable work/study experience. And the Grove City Higher Education Investment Program has expanded and now offers municipally funded financial assistance for skilled trade certification and training for emerging and underemployed citizens. The COTA Plus service, a micro transit solution that provides more flexible access than traditional bus service, has recently increased its service area. This expansion addresses the first- and last-mile access for business associates while enhancing local transportation services to City and Township residents.

This is just the beginning of an exciting and unique effort to channel Central Ohio resources toward Grove City’s workforce, further strengthening our reputation as the premier community to live, work and experience bountiful leisure activities.

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage

History of Grove City’s Roller Rink

By Sheri Dunagan

Grove City’s roller-skating entertainment got its start on 40 feet by 80 feet hardwood maple floor under a canvas tent on Broadway, Memorial Day 1952. In just five hours, more than 100 patrons took advantage of favorable weather to experience the opening of the Greyhound Roller Rink.

The turnout on following days was a clear indicator of positive things to come for the business that featured an entry fee of 35 or 50 cents (depending on the time of day) and clamp-on skates available to borrow.

The following spring, construction began on a $35,000 concrete block building that housed a roller skating floor, practice area, snack bar and restrooms. With the choice of a daily entry charge or $2 annual membership, regular capacity crowds packed the new Grove City Roller Rink Club, enjoying its modern public address system that filled the building with music.

Ownership changed hands multiple times over the years with most new owners bringing a new name and exciting updates to the facility. In 1980, Skate Town South debuted a completely remodeled interior that included replacement of the original wood floor with a fiberglass skating surface and a fountain greeting patrons at the entrance. In the mid-1980s, Skate America saw a resurgence of activity from area families and continued a strong tradition of hosting special skating events for schools and local organizations.

Standing on the same property where that first maple floor was placed nearly 70 years ago, Skate America still offers roller skating as a mainstay of family fun in Grove City.

Council Briefs | Helping the Workforce of Tomorrow

Grove City was the first central Ohio community to implement a higher education investment program in 2015, providing residents with financial assistance for continuing education. In 2019, we further enhanced the program and added the nation’s first municipally funded skilled labor award to support residents seeking to become licensed/certified in a skilled trade.

Our well-rounded program now financially supports residents in all facets of higher education, from skilled trade training to associate and bachelor degree programs.

Qualifying applicants seeking a skilled labor award from the investment program must be a Grove City resident and a registered apprentice in a program approved by the State of Ohio Apprenticeship Council (visit apprentice.ohio.gov). Applicants must also complete 10 volunteer hours each participating term to a local non-profit organization.

As of this writing, the Grove City Higher Education Investment Program has helped more than 100 residents by offering $1,000 or $500 scholarships per semester to full- and part-time undergraduate and graduate students. The new skilled labor award offers students up to $700 a cycle to assist with tuition, books and tools.

Nationwide, there is a need to fill skilled trade positions. It’s vital to the economic health of our city that we increase the number of skilled workers, along with increasing the number of college graduates. Personally, I’d like to see us double the number over the next five years.

While we’ve heard a lot of talk and promises at the national level regarding financial assistance for students, we are not a community that waits for change to come. We make the change happen!

To learn more about these two investment programs, visit bit.ly/gcoHEIP.

Ted Berry

Council Member, Ward 1

2020 Census. You Count.

By Kyle Rauch, AICP, EDFP is the Development for the City of Grove City

By April 1, every home in the United States will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, responses can be provided in one of three ways: by mail, phone or – for the first time in history – online, making it easier than ever to participate in this important civic duty.

The Constitution of the United States requires that the federal government conduct a census every 10 years, and the importance does not stop with the federal government. The Census provides important data that greatly affects Grove City, so it’s important that everyone is accurately counted.

The population and demographic data collected shows where we are as a community today, as well as how it has changed over time, providing insight for forecasting growth.

More than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed to states, counties and municipalities, to support housing, education, transportation, infrastructure, employment, health care and public policy. This money is distributed based on population and demographic data provided through Census responses.

Community and economic development are greatly affected by Census data. Developers determine where and how they will build based on the shared information. Decisions about opening or relocating factories, business offices, restaurants and retail stores to our community is often based on Census data. Information collected assists schools and hospitals to better determine how to continue meeting the needs of the community.

These are only a few examples of how the knowledge attained through the 2020 Census will impact our community for the next 10 years. Major decisions at every level of government will be made based on information provided in Census responses. It’s more important than ever that we account for every resident.

Your participation will truly help the community avoid a predicted 16 to 20 percent non-response rate for the area. Undercounted areas lead to incorrect data and underfunded programming opportunities. We want the best for our community and believe every resident can help us achieve that goal. Grove City counts… YOU count!

If you have questions or would like additional information about the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov or contact the Grove City Development Department at 614-277-3004.

Key 2020 Census Dates

January 2020 – The 2020 Census began in TokSook Bay, Alaska. Local census takers got a head start while the frozen ground allows easier access to remote areas.

March 2020 – The public can begin responding online at 2020census.gov; by mail; or phone.

April 1, 2020 – Census Day.

June through July 2020 – A door-to-door count begins for people who have not yet responded. Census takers are Census Bureau employees and will provide proof that they are official government personnel.

December 31, 2020 – The Census Bureau reports to the president of the United States the population count and the apportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to each state.