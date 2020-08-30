Info from the City of Grove City | September/October 2020

Showing support for education in all scenarios

Lately it seems an impossible task to predict what the next month, week or even day will bring.

Our school systems are facing the task head on as they work to create a learning environment that must consider click-to-brick-to-click options while implementing precautions and practices to safeguard students and staff while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout the development process, one thing is predictable – the plan used for learning in the coming school year will be born from intense, thoughtful and collaborative problem solving across many entities.

It’s the same cooperative mindset that has guided the City’s partnership with local private and public schools, colleges and businesses as we work together to ensure the best educational opportunities for our community.

We enjoy a special working relationship with the South-Western City School District (SWCSD) and are proud of the cooperation and efforts throughout the recent construction of new facilities and renovations of Buckeye Woods Elementary, Jackson Middle and other schools within Grove City. This has been a terrific benefit for our children and community.

In September 2019, an agreement was reached among SWCSD, the City and the developer of the Beulah Park community. The City purchased property within and adjacent to the Beulah Park development for SWCSD to construct a new building to relocate Brookpark Middle School, which is in need of replacement.

In exchange, SWCSD agreed to a nominal purchase amount for the current school’s property for future use by the City for potential recreational programming and office space.

I believe SWCSD Superintendent Dr. Bill Wise was spot on during an interview with ThisWeek Community News when he called the agreement “a textbook example of how a city and school district can work together to come up with an arrangement that benefits the City, the schools and the community as a whole.”

Working with area businesses and colleges, we continually extend financial assistance opportunities to fund internships and apprenticeships. Nearly 150 Grove City students have been awarded financial support through the City’s Higher Education Investment Program for continuing education and skilled trade certifications.

Grove City is proud of its reputation as a small-town community with big opportunities, where, by working together with our community partners, we all achieve more.

Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage

Connecting Community with Opportunity

When I was first assigned an article for the education is- sue of our community magazine, I knew instantly I would have a myriad of topics from which to choose. After 26 years as a resident, I do not believe I have had the chance to explore all of the opportunities to learn and grow found right here in Grove City. My bucket list includes taking a class on culinary herbs at the Gantz Farmhouse, trying my hand at fishing in the Scioto Grove Metro Park and learning how to play pickleball on the future courts at Windsor Park, just to name a few.

However, in light of what we have all been through over the past few months, it became clear to me that my article should take a different track. We are a community that lifts each other up. Neighbors look out for one another. People band together to find creative ways to meet challenges. The year 2020 brought us countless examples of that unwavering spirit which says, “We are all in this together!”

A shining example of our support for each other can be seen in three local nonprofits whose sole focus is connecting members of our community with opportunity – opportunity to learn something new, to be part of something larger than oneself, to take education to the next level or to acquire the skills and certifications needed to advance one’s career.

Funding for these 501(c)(3) charitable entities is predominantly obtained through annual fundraisers, and the pandemic has meant that each organization has had to make difficult decisions about postponing or canceling those events. The leaders of these organizations are adapting to a new environment and wondering what it will mean to their future capabilities. What I know in my heart is this: Grove City will rally for these organizations and make sure (in big and small ways) their respective missions will be carried out despite the circumstances.

Christine Houk is the Grove City Council president and member, Ward 3

Local nonprofit organizations connect city with educational opportunities

Grove City Chamber Foundation

gcchamberfoundation.org

The Grove City Chamber Foundation was established in 2012 by a group of board members committed to growing a scholarship program for post-secondary education, technical education, career training certification and continuing education.

Annual Fundraiser

Friday, Oct. 2, 6:30-10:30 p.m. (Subject to change.) Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir., Grove City Purchase tickets on the foundation website.

South-Western City Schools Educational Foundation

swcsef.org

The South-Western City Schools Educational Foundation, formed in 1986, provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors in the district as well as teacher grants for innovative educational programs.

× Expand Supporters of Success Beyond the Classroom look over donated raffle items during the 2019 Fundraising Pasta Dinner. The organization’s only annual fundraising event was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Success Beyond the Classroom

Facebook.com/SBC4KIDS

Relying on donated generosity of the community, the foundation provides financial assistance for participation fees to qualified South-Western City School District students in middle and high school, seeking to improve their overall educational experience by participating in sports and/or marching band.

Development – Planning for Our Future – Including Education

In a growing community such as Grove City, careful planning is essential to ensure sufficient infrastructure develops as well. This includes planning for roadways, trails, parks, schools and safety forces. Working with the South-Western City School District has always been a priority for the City.

Between 2000 and 2010, new residential developments like Pinnacle and Meadow Grove Estates were approved, as well as plans to completely rebuild four of our community’s elementary schools – Highland Park, J.C. Sommer, Monterey and Richard Avenue.

Since 2010, new housing developments have been approved for our community, including Beulah Park on the former racetrack site and Farmstead connecting to the Indian Trails subdivision between Jackson Pike and Buckeye Parkway. Both developments include accommodations for schools.

The Farmstead development includes land for a future elementary school and extends Hawthorne Parkway from Indian Trails to Jackson Pike.

Early in the discussion and planning stages for the Beu- lah Park development, Grove City worked with the Beulah Park team to identify an appropriate location for a school. A site was eventually identified on land straddling Beulah Park property and land south of the development. The school, a relocation of Brookpark Middle School, was recently approved with access to be provided through future Beulah Park roadways and Demorest Road. Construction on the project should begin by the end of the year, with a goal to open for students in August 2022.

The Farmstead development will include extending Hawthorne Parkway from its current terminus in the Indian Trails subdivision through the 200-acre site to Jackson Pike. The development was designed with an 11-acre parcel reserved for a future elementary school. An extension of trails and an expansion of the Indian Trails Park were added to create safe pedestrian connections for access to the school and numerous green spaces throughout the development.

Planning for Grove City’s future involves planning for a wide range of factors while incorporating vital community amenities. In order to ensure we have comprehensive public input, our Grove City 2050 Community Plan was guided by a steering committee with representatives from across the community including various civic organizations and partners. A principal from the South-Western City School District was also a member of the committee.

It remains our priority to work together with community partners including the school district to ensure we are planning a bright future for all Grove City residents.

Kyle Rauch is the Development Director for the City of Grove City.