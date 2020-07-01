Info from the City of Grove City - July/August 2020

Grove City Mayor Praises First Responders, Front-Line Medical Workers

Mayor Stage grateful for hard work of various Grove City community members

The support and coming-together we’ve witnessed in our community over the last several months have made it abundantly clear that we are blessed beyond measure. One can only be inspired by such a show of support, from simple gestures like chalk messages on sidewalks and spirited video messages from teachers to larger efforts such as hand-delivering food pantry meals and shifting business focus to helping others.

It’s impossible to highlight in one article all the efforts I personally know of, let alone all those I’m not aware of or are done in anonymity. So many individuals, essential workers, non-profit groups and businesses are going above and beyond to care for our community.

There is one group in particular, however, that is deserving of emphasis – our first responders and front-line medical workers. The people caring for the sick and injured or protecting our streets cannot distance themselves as easily as others. They and their families are sacrificing and risking so much during this time. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

Health care workers are knowingly and willingly coming in contact with a deadly virus every day and have the extra worry of potentially bringing it home to their families. Some are going to great lengths to protect their families by sleeping elsewhere or having their children stay with relatives to ensure their safety.

It’s that community support – the we’ve-got-your-back kind of support – that makes Grove City so special.

We are truly fortunate to have a police division that proudly enjoys an endearing connectivity with the community. In addition to regular duties of traffic stops, traffic crashes and criminal report-taking, the people protecting our neighborhoods and businesses regularly interact closely with the public during missions of good will. They have even increased efforts to support and protect the community, as many have stepped up to deliver Grove City Food Pantry items to families in need, participate in celebratory “parade parties” and provide wellness checks on residents.

Working 24-hour shifts, the Jackson and Pleasant Township Fire and EMS personnel find themselves facing the pandemic head on every time they are called to help. Over and above the already bulky protective equipment necessary for their jobs, and regardless of the nature of the call, workers wear additional personal protective equipment in order to safeguard and protect us all.

Although highly trained and experienced, their jobs are filled with emotional and physical challenges, amplified by the arrival of COVID-19. Jackson Township Fire Chief Randy Little recently shared with me that, in addition to the helpful resources in place for personnel, the outpouring of appreciation and support from the community has been a terrific morale booster during this difficult time.

It’s that community support – the we’ve-got-your-back kind of support – that makes Grove City so special. Every little message chalked on the sidewalk, every wave of gratitude shared with a neighbor, every random act of kindness, reinforces the foundation of our community’s resilience.

Together we are truly better.

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Council member recalls community’s resilience in 1977

As I write my article, we are sheltered in place due to COVID-19. Having time to reflect on another memorable event that affected Grove City, I’m reminded of the one in the winter of 1977.

I was a second-year teacher at Grove City High School when Governor James Rhodes declared Ohio was in an energy emergency due to an extremely cold winter, causing a shortage of natural gas. Much of the nation was in the same situation when natural gas companies reported supplies were critically low. Suppliers could not guarantee there would be enough natural gas to heat homes and businesses.

To reserve gas for home heating, the governor closed schools for the month of March. South-Western City School District shut down all schools except Pleasant View Middle and Franklin Heights High schools, as they were heated by propane. Classes were held for GCHS students once a week splitting grades nine and 10 at Pleasant View and 11 and 12 at Franklin Heights to provide and collect assignments. Other middle and high schools did so on other days. All of this was new for us, but we made it through.

Currently, we are faced with a world pandemic on a scale not seen for more than 100 years. The schools are closed again, but with today’s technology, classes can be conducted remotely in our homes and learning continues.

Likewise, technology allows our city to conduct meetings via video conferencing including council and commission sessions. They are broadcasted through the city’s website, Facebook Live and other online platforms. By the time this is published, we may be transitioning to the “new normal” for public meetings. Although we are not sure what that will look like, during the past year, we have made it possible for some meetings to be viewed by all on the City website.

Currently the City is conducting all necessary services and we are continuing most of our capital improvement projects. We are moving forward. I hope you and your family stay safe and healthy. We will get through this together, just as we did in 1977.

Roby Schottke

Council Member, Ward 4

× Expand Grove City Council Members, (clockwise, starting top left): Roby Schottke, Ward 4; Christine Houk, Council President, Ward 3; Ted Berry, Ward 1; Aaron Schlabach, At-Large and Randy Holt, Ward 2.

Development | By Kyle Rauch

Hometown feel at center of GroveCity2050 community plan

When seeking input from the public for the GroveCity2050 Community Plan, our City’s hometown feel was the No. 1 asset residents told us they love about the community. The desire to maintain that character while allowing for growth and new development has guided the City’s actions since adoption of the plan in January 2018, and this hometown feel has had a new opportunity to shine in recent months.

Grove City’s residents and businesses are coming together now more than ever. As everyone adjusted their lives to COVID-19, our community did what we do best – support one another. Neighbors bought groceries for those who could not safely leave their homes, residents put teddy bears in their windows for children walking or riding by to spot, and many others volunteered their time and talents in any way necessary.

Through a series of check-in phone calls to all the businesses located in Grove City, we heard countless stories of how the community is supporting each other and adjusting through this difficult time. Almost every business had to change how they operate in some manner.

Heritage Cycles co-owner Joshua Stamper snaps a selfie with co-workers and husband- wife team Thomas and Tiffany Kirkbride as they show off their “I Support Grove City Small Business” fundraiser t-shirts.

Restaurants adjusted their hours of operation, expanded their carryout offerings, and reconfigured their seating areas. Retailers shifted to online sales, closed early to thoroughly clean, sanitized shopping carts and marked safe circulation and spacing distances on the floor. Construction projects were adapted and kept projects moving forward by adjusting shifts and requiring those working onsite to operate under safe social distancing regulations.

Some businesses that had to reduce their staffing levels, partnered with other businesses needing extra help to provide opportunities for their displaced employees. One of our local manufacturers changed their operations to produce much needed personal protective equipment for the medical industry. Funds have been raised to support businesses impacted by the pandemic shutdowns. Many local businesses have used those funds to produce merchandise.

Sales of Altogether Adventure Ale provide funds to support Grove City small businesses affected by COVID-19 closures.

Residents responded by supporting their local businesses through this tough time.

Through the challenges and uncertainty that surfaced due to COVID-19, Grove City has shown why we have twice been voted Best Hometown by Ohio Magazine and why, despite being the second largest suburb of Columbus, we still maintain our beloved small-town character.

Kyle Rauch is the Development Director for the City of Grove City.