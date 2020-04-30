How one man has dedicated 15 years to solving an Ohio crisis

Please note, photos were taken before the health pandemic.

In Ohio, nearly 1.7 million people struggle with hunger and 510,030 of them are children, according to Feeding America. That’s one in seven adults and one in five children. Regardless of how the statistic is presented, it’s bad. And with the current health pandemic, experts predict that number is rising.

After retiring as a corrections officer for the state, Grove City resident Don Swogger was in need of a new purpose. His journey with a local food pantry began 15 years ago when he discovered a flyer at Grove City United Methodist Church. The local church is home to a successful pantry, and it was looking for volunteers. Through the years, Swogger has stayed dedicated to the work and is now the volunteer director.

“I called and 15 years later, here I am,” Swogger says, laughing.

× Expand Brent Clark Brent Clark/Brent Clark Photos March 10, 2020: Grove City Food Pantry Volunteer Director Don Swogger at the Grove City Food Bank in Grove City, Ohio.

The work is now second nature. Swogger says everyone should try some form of volunteering since it’s a great way to help others.

“I enjoy it,” he says. “I believe it’s something everyone needs to do.”

The pantry served thousands of households in 2019, but Swogger and his team aren’t slowing down any time soon.

“There’s a lot more that need our help,” he says. “We’re trying to expand so we can serve more. We’d like to double that number.”

Currently, the pantry leases building space from United Methodist Church, but the two are separate organizations. The location is around 1,500 square-feet, which is fine for the moment, but doesn’t leave room to expand its services.

Hunger isn’t an issue you can see, which is why many people don’t realize the severity of it. Even in a community like Grove City, many people are in need of assistance.

“With Grove City, you don’t think of people needing that much help,” Swogger says.

The pantry serves Grove City, Orient and Harrisburg. The goal is to reach much farther out into other communities in Ohio.

“People do need to be aware of this because need is growing,” Swogger says. “Yes, a lot of people are working since the unemployment rate is down, but a lot of people are working jobs where they can barely pay the bills. They need help with food.”

× Expand Brent Clark Brent Clark/Brent Clark Photos March 10, 2020: Grove City Food Bank's Don Swogger poses with his truck at the Grove City Food Bank in Grove City, Ohio.

In 2019, the pantry supplied 88,128 meals. Swogger seems confident that they can double that number, but they need the resources, thus a bigger space.

Swogger isn’t alone in his endeavor. His wife, Debbie, works alongside him.

“We really enjoy it,” Swogger says. “It gives you a sense that you’re doing good and helping people in need.”

Even though Swogger dedicates a lot of his time to the pantry, he always finds time to enjoy his favorite hobbies of hunting and fishing. As for Debbie, those two activities aren’t her go-to choices.

“We like going out, especially in the fall, and enjoying the scenery,” Swogger says.

Swogger makes his 15 years of service seem so simple, but what’s the secret to having the motivation to give back and be successful at the job?

“Just do it,” he says. “You’ve got to start somewhere. Find an organization that you feel that the need is there. Step in and dedicate yourself.”

