Grove City task force expands education opportunities

The workforce needs of Grove City may be ever-changing and evolving, but they’re always critical. One task force has mobilized, implementing initiatives such as higher education grant programs and classes closer to home, to meet those needs.

Community members have come together as part of the city’s Workforce Development 2050 task force to develop and implement a plan that connects business, education and the city. It’s developing a strategic plan with intentional careers and pathways that will meet the workforce needs of the community in 2050.

At the center of the plan is development for education, with the goal of creating a home for higher learning in Grove City, says Kyle Rauch, development director for the city of Grove City.

“(It) would house an array of three things: undergrad school – we’re hoping it will be Columbus State Community College – any number of multiple four-year and graduate degree universities, and a workforce development office, all tied to helping Grove City families, businesses, families and their educational goals.”

Some institutions of higher education offer classes in Grove City. Columbus State Community College and Ohio Dominican University offer classes at South-Western City Schools Career Academy, and Ohio Christian University offers classes at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene.

The Grove City Higher Education Program provides two investment programs for Grove City residents attending these schools or a skilled trade labor program.

The first program, the College Scholarship Investment Program, financially assists students who are obtaining a post-secondary education with a $1,000 tuition payment to the student’s participating school each semester. The second, the Grove City Skilled Trades Labor Award Program, is provided to residents seeking a license, apprenticeships or certified skilled trade education. The award assists in expenses that qualify for up to $700 a term.

“So many skilled trades are in real demand now and offering quite significant salaries that many people are moving to the skilled trades category,” Rauch says. “Grove City, like all other cities, has a demand for skilled trade professions.”

To flesh out their workforce development plan, the task force brought on members who work within a variety of fields to address priorities for talent attraction, recruitment and development.

Amy Schakat, coordinator of career-technical programs with South-Western City Schools, works with the task force to offer insight on what the school district is currently doing, and to listen to members of business and industry to find effective pathways for students to enter the workforce.

Schakat says her goal is for every decision and program created by the task force to align directly with demands of careers in the city.

“We’re not going to create something, a career pathway, if there are no jobs,” she says. “That would be the goal, you know, to be very intentional and partner so that our students are ready for that next step. Whether it’s directed to the workforce or training through a technical skill, a credential or a college degree.”

Moving forward, the task force will continue to listen to members such as Schakat, addressing current workforce challenges in diverse industries and providing solutions specifically with pathways for entry-level employees. In turn, initiatives and programs will provide growth for business, education, government and economic development that will allow Grove City to thrive.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.