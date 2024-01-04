Grove City's Colton Showalter runs, sings and swings his way into community hearts

Courtesy of the City of Grove City Showalter and Gallo

Whether you’re stopping by a high school baseball game, the fire station, Coffee with a Cop or virtually any happening in town, Colton Showalter will be there. Showalter is 28 years old, and he was born with cerebral palsy. Showalter is also one of Grove City’s biggest advocates, and anyone with even the smallest involvement with the city has likely crossed his path.

Showalter lives in Grove City with his mother and stepfather, Michele and John Manering, but with his endless community commitments, he’s rarely home.

“I call him the Grove City nerd,” Michele Manering says. “He has a lifetime pass to all (Grove City High School) home games,” John adds.

Showalter has a foot in every door of the community, and his athletic endeavors take up a large part of his busy schedule. With more than 70 medals from different events in the Franklin County Developmental Disabilities Special Olympics, multiple half marathon finishes and a position as manager of the Grove City High School baseball team, Showalter is a deeply passionate athlete.

Showalter moved here his sophomore year of high school, and immediately fell in love with the city’s many recreation opportunities.

“When he started going to Grove City, he fell in love with the sports and the band,” John says.

Showalter didn’t miss a single game during his time at Grove City High School, and he still goes to cheer on the Greyhounds in every sport.

Showalter also participated in show choir during high school, and he returns to sing in the annual concert. He continues to sing today with the Lighthouse Community Christian Church choir.

Showalter made an impression on all of GCHS, and he developed an especially strong bond with the baseball team, which he continues to grow as team manager. His love of America’s favorite pastime has also led him to get involved with Grove City Buddy Ball. The program brings people of all abilities to the baseball diamond, fostering teamwork and community. Showalter has been part of Buddy Ball helping the mission grow since its arrival in Grove City.

Showalter’s endearing spirit doesn’t go unnoticed when he’s on the field, evidenced by the fans that follow him to every game. John recalls a Buddy Ball game where the entire high school baseball team attended to support him.

“Community-wise, they’re always there for him, and in return, he’s there for them,” John says. “He won’t miss a game.”

Showalter with his friends on the force

When he’s not coaching or playing in a game himself, Showalter can be found rubbing elbows with the police chief or the fire department. Showalter’s relationship with the fire department was born after he began volunteering there, washing fire trucks twice a week. In his typical fashion, Showalter’s relationship with the department has since blossomed.

Showalter is now an honorary member of the Jackson Township Fire Department, and he fills free moments spending time with his friends at the department or going to controlled burns. Showalter also works in the cafeteria at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, and when firefighters come in with patients, Showalter’s smiling face is there to greet them.

He has an equally strong relationship with the police department. Showalter has joined the department for National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop and many more department functions.

“When he feels down and out, I’ll call the police department, and we’ll go up at 10 o’clock at night,” Manering says. “He’ll talk to them, hug them and he’s fine.”

The police department is a strong support system for Showalter, and this aid extends both ways. Lieutenant Justin Gallo, a member of the Grove City Police Department and one of Showalter’s closest friends, can attest to that close bond. The duo first connected in 2014 at GCHS, and what started out as a mentoring relationship has now become a tight friendship.

From fake arresting the GCHS principal and bunking together on a baseball trip to fixing cabinets at Gallo’s house, the pair has been through thick and thin together. Gallo emphasizes the importance of Showalter’s relentless positivity, an attribute that’s especially comforting after long days on the job.

“In law enforcement, when there’s a lot of unfortunate circumstances – sad stories, challenging times – for someone like him to be around us, he immediately just makes everyone smile,” Gallo says.

Another of Showalter’s strongest connections is with Chief of Police Eric Scott. Gall introduced the two, and after Scott saw their unique bond, he immediately recognized that Showalter is a special person. Scott attended Showalter's first powerlifting competition and even asked Showalter to walk in his place in the Arts in the Alley parade. Like so many others, Scott feels a natural draw to Showalter and his never-ending positivity.

“He makes you feel like a superstar,” Scott says. “It’s a very rewarding relationship.”

Grove City’s police and fire departments have been known for their friendly rivalry, and Showalter loves to fuel that flame. When Showalter was training for a triathlon, the fire department and police department competed against one another to raise money to purchase a bicycle for Showalter. Last February, the police participated in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Showalter. When he isn’t participating in local events or visiting his uniformed friends, they are known to stop by the Manering residence for visits.

“We have to tell our neighbors, ‘We’re not bad people – that’s just his family,’” Manering says.

While cerebral palsy brings unique challenges to Showalter, he has never backed down from obstacles. Instead, he runs right through them. Running a half marathon is no easy feat for anyone, but Showalter put those 13.1 miles in his rearview mirror. He also runs with Team Heart and Sole, an organization that helps people of all abilities compete in endurance races.

In 2021, Showalter was recognized at the Thanksgiving Wattle 5K with the Thanksgiving Wattle Lifetime Impact Award, a prestigious award for citizens who have created a lasting impact on the community. At 26, Showalter was its youngest recipient.

Ask any firefighter, hospital volunteer or local resident, and they will agree that Showalter’s spirit is felt everywhere in the community. It’s hard to put into words the feeling that Showalter brings to Grove City each day, but Gallo sums it up best.

“Just pure joy,” Gallo says. “I don’t know a better way to say it.”

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.