Grove City bathroom brightens up

When Judy Bartley and Bob Palace moved into their Grove City residence two and a half years ago, there was a lot of work to be done.

“The bathroom was originally a DIY job by the previous owner,” Bartley says. “A little dark, very small and not very functional.”

Lucky for them, Eric Wolf with Timeless Interior Renovation LLC knew just what to do.

“I looked at their website on Facebook and saw the other jobs they’d done, and read reviews,” says Bartley. “People said he was so meticulous and very trustworthy. I thought, ‘Meticulous is what I need.’”

“He was able to put a seat in an alcove in the shower,” Bartley says. “He actually added a couple square feet to the footprint.”

Some of the biggest changes in addition to the extra space are a new, level-entry shower and a low profile, low-volume toilet to be sustainable and ecological.

“We are concerned about the environment. We also used a composite quartz countertop,” Bartley says. “We were very interested in using recycled components for the bathroom.”

The level-entry shower was a purposeful choice, too.

“Everything is very low maintenance and is fast to clean. Plus, it’s easier for people to get in and out,” Bartley says. “I just wanted to use surfaces with a nice, clean continuous look. It opened up the space and made it appear lighter and bigger.”

Even the smallest details have been handled with care in the new bathroom. Bartley’s favorite part is the glass tile she used to decorate the backsplash and other parts of the room.

“It’s just got this beautiful green and purplish iridescent glow to it. You walk in and it’s just like being underwater,” Bartley says.

Palace and Bartley are no strangers to home renovation as they’ve updated and decorated other parts of their home, too. Bartley gives sound advice on making sure the newly renovated room matches the ambience of the house.

“Pick a homogenous color palette and only use the really brilliant colors as a highlight,” she says. “It just needs to be a pop here and there because if you put too much color in, you’re going to drown.”

In following their own advice, the couple use a lot of blues and greens in their home to smooth out the look.

“I like color,” Bartley says. “We have a lot of blues and greens in the house.”

From glass tiles to open space and a unique pop of color, this bathroom renovation is a swimming success.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.