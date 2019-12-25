Olivia Norbut uses her passions to help others

Olivia Norbut has always excelled in math and science. Now a senior at Grove City High School, integrating her many passions for a career in STEM seems an obvious choice.

Norbut is extremely well rounded: president of her class, a varsity tennis player all four years of high school, a track runner and avid volunteer, she even finds AP calculus and physics fascinating. But above all, Norbut is a problem solver.

“Knowing that I’ve found the right answer brings a rewarding feeling,” she says. “I put forth 110 percent at school, whether it’s in class, on the tennis court or the track. My teachers and coaches know I’m the hardest worker out there and it fulfills me to know my work is not in vain.”

Norbut just recently solidified her passion for STEM. She was once set on majoring in political science to pursue a career in politics, but after excelling in AP science classes, Norbut decided to switch gears and study biology. She plans to gain a master's degree in occupational therapy, a field that combines her love for science, sports and working with diverse groups.

“I will be able to work with people of all levels of physical fitness, so I’ll be able to work with children and senior citizens, which is something I’m also passionate about because I volunteer at Carriage Court of Grove City,” she says. “Occupational therapy will give me the ability to combine my passions with my lifestyle.”

Norbut acknowledges the under-representation of women in STEM. Rather than let that adversity intimidate her, Norbut is excited to help fill that gap and be a role model for other girls. Her sister, Maggie, a civil engineer, is one of two women in her department at the University of Cincinnati. According to National Girls Collaborative Project, women account for just 15 percent of professionals in engineering fields.

“I think it’s important for women to realize we’re capable of creating architectural landscapes; we’re capable of helping people, whether that’s through physical therapy or biomedical engineering,” she says. “We don’t just belong in certain compartmentalized careers or fields; we are definitely capable of doing a lot more than the stereotypes.”

Norbut says her friends have helped shape who she is and that her family has always been supportive. As one of five children, Norbut has a competitive spirit, which her parents encourage her to develop. During her freshman year, Norbut’s father encouraged her to run for class president.

“He saw something in me that I didn’t even see in myself,” she says. “I think it’s important that I listen to (my family) because they see my potential when I don’t necessarily see it or have the courage in myself.”

For that next big step, Norbut is considering Wittenberg University or California University of Pennsylvania, and not just because they have amazing science programs. Norbut plans to play tennis in college, too.

“Without sports in my life, I don’t know where I’d be,” she says. “It gives me an outlet to kind of decompress from a rough day. It pushes me physically because all day at school, if I’m pushing myself mentally, I can go out to the track or hit a few tennis balls. That’s my period of a mental break."

So, who said you can only have one passion?

