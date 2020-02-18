Grove City duo restores local homes to their glory

For many of us, watching Chip and Joanna Gaines remodel houses is enviable. We imagine buying a fixer-upper and turning it into a dream home, creating that gourmet kitchen or spa bathroom we’ve always wanted.

For longtime Grove City residents Jim and Martha McNabb, that dream is a reality.

A Sturdy Foundation

After shifting from a career in real estate to insurance, Jim realized right before his retirement that he missed working with homes. He retired, but instead of settling down, Jim and Martha launched 2Teers Properties, a home restoration and building business.

The couple bought their first fixer-upper on Connor Street just north of Downtown Grove City and spent several months renovating it. After construction was complete, the property sold in less than a week. Martha notes that using the phrase “flipping homes” isn’t her preference, as the duo never settles for whatever is cheapest. Sometimes they’ll even build additions to the home.

“We’re from Grove City and Martha grew up (here), so we don’t want our name associated with cheap remodeling and people coming back dissatisfied,” Jim says. “We want it done right.”

The neighborhood appealed to the McNabbs for a few reasons: the attractiveness of the area due to the tax abatements on new and restored homes, the rapid growth of Grove City Town Center and the Beulah Park Living development, and the sentimental reasons for Martha.

She has fond memories of visiting her grandparents and their horses at Beulah Park. Now, Martha tastefully incorporates artwork featuring horses in every house they restore.

The McNabbs agree this is a dream job and they love to help with the revitalization of the Grove City neighborhood.

“It’s fun designing these together and seeing the end product,” Jim says. “It really makes you feel good and like you’ve accomplished something big.”

Pretty in Yellow

Since officially launching 2Teers Properties in 2017, the McNabbs have successfully bought and restored three homes. Their latest project sits on Park Street near the Grove City Library and is quite the gem.

When they bought the three-story home, it was nothing but studs. The previous owner planned to restore it but the work became too much. The McNabbs hopped to it, and after eight months with the help of John Burns Construction, the home was gleaming.

Everything is new but they saved the original wooden staircase and fireplace in the dining room. The kitchen and living room are now seamless and a mudroom was added on to the back. From handmade wooden trim to granite countertops, the space showcases its 20th-century roots yet features modern touches.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features an add-on bathroom complete with a large shower and pocket windows. The third floor is the perfect getaway. The original skylight brings additional warmth to the uniquely shaped space, perfect for a playroom or reading nook.

As for the exterior, the wrap-around porch was restored and now features a kitchen side door. The yellow siding is a nod to its original shade and the horse-themed address numbers encapsulate Grove City culture.

“I like the thought that someday our kids will be able to bring their kids through the neighborhood here and say, ‘Our parents restored this house,’” Martha says.

As for the future, the McNabbs are working to build new homes in the same neighborhood while restoring existing ones.

Other Remodels

Connor Street Project

× 1 of 5 Expand Before × 2 of 5 Expand After × 3 of 5 Expand Before × 4 of 5 Expand After × 5 of 5 Expand After Prev Next

Grant Avenue Project

× 1 of 6 Expand After and before × 2 of 6 Expand After and before × 3 of 6 Expand Before × 4 of 6 Expand Before × 5 of 6 Expand After × 6 of 6 Expand After Prev Next

× Expand 2Teers Properties is currently working on building new homes near Beulah Park.

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.