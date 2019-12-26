Grove City couple revitalizes century-old home

Larry and Mary Titus weren’t looking for a fixer upper when they set out to find their forever home, but this historic estate captured their hearts and their imagination. Now, the couple is setting out on a journey to turn a rustic house into their perfect home.

But they aren’t strangers to home renovations. In fact, this makes project No. 6, but this time, they say, they’re sure it’s their final home makeover. They originally planned to build their forever home, but when they couldn’t find the land, they decided to forget downsizing and show this old five-bedroom home some love.

Built in 1907 and located in the heart of the city, the home is getting a major facelift. Originally built by the Johnston family, some of Grove City’s original entrepreneurs, this will be first time the home’s owners aren’t Johnston descendants. They may lack Johnston blood, but Larry and Mary can still see the estate’s beauty – and feel its love.

“We could see it has great bones,” Mary says. “She’s beautiful.”

Renovating a 112-year-old home is no easy task. The couple discovered extensive structural damage after buying – a structural engineer confirmed it only had two years in its current state before the home would ultimately collapse. The Tituses have now put up new beams to give the house a solid structure, and the couple can now breathe easy knowing the home isn’t going to fall to pieces.

Larry anticipates the renovation will take two years, as the couple is doing much of the work on their own.

“We’re basically the general contractor on it,” he says.

The Tituses are doing all the electric, heating, cooling and painting work themselves as a labor of love. The massive bushes in the front yard took 12 hours to cut down with a chainsaw. Still, the couple is enjoying every minute with the beautiful and historic estate.

Don’t worry about the site losing its Johnston charm; Larry and Mary want to make sure the home keeps its original beauty and historical integrity. They plan to restore the home’s exterior to its original façade, from vines growing up the trellises to the intricacies of the original concrete patio. They are even partnering with Southwest Franklin County Historical Society to build a carriage house in the yard that accurately depicts the early 1900s.

“I love the nostalgia of the house,” Mary says. “The house just kind of pulls you right in, and it feels so good.”

On the inside, the house will keep the flair of the time period with some updates for modern living – a dishwasher, for example, will be a nice new touch. The original details throughout the house, like the French doors, will remain, and the renovations will include classic turn-of-the-century tilework and pedestal sinks. The couple says everything they change internally to suit their tastes can change back for future homeowners who want a stronger historical feel.

Their favorite part of the home? The porch. The expansive concrete patio has Mary and Larry excited for patio parties and relaxing evenings as they enjoy the ambience of the city.

Two years of work might sound daunting for the average person, but the Tituses are having fun with their passion project. They feel they’ve found a diamond in the rough in the perfect location.

“It’s easy to envision how beautiful it’s going to be,” Larry says.

But it’s not just the couple; the whole community is excited to see the plans come to fruition.

“We’ve had so many neighbors and friends stop by just admiring the house. And they’ve never been inside the house, so we take them inside and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is gorgeous,’” Mary says. “The house has been admired for so long from afar. Now it’s an opportunity for it to be appreciated up close.”

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer.