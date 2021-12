Grove City Calendar | January/February 2022

The Grove City Welcome Center and Museum

Sunday & Monday: closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-noon

GroveCityOhio.gov

Jan. 1, Feb. 5

Grove City Lodge Community Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

www.grovecity689.org

Jan. 6-Feb. 24

Rotary Club of Grove City

Thursdays 7:30 a.m.

Eagle Pavilion

3670 Discovery Dr.

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Jan. 6, Feb. 4

Women's Civic Club of Grove City

7 p.m.

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway

www.womenscivicclubofgc.weebly.com

Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18

Grove City Kingston Center Community Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Jan. 7

Mike Gould at Hop Yard 62

7-10 p.m.

Hop Yard 62

4057 Broadway

www.hopyard62.com

Jan. 8

Cousins Maine Lobster at Hop Yard 62

4:30-8 p.m.

Hop Yard 62

4057 Broadway

www.hopyard62.com

Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.