Grove City Bookmarks | September/October 2022

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Whether they enlighten us about history, life or ourselves; transport us to a different time or place; or evoke our imagination and emotions, books are always teaching us something. Explore these recommendations from Grove City Library staff.

Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America's Stolen Land (nonfiction) by Noé Álvarez

Spirit Run mixes travel memoir with a coming-of-age story and lots of running. Noé Álvarez decides to participate in a Peace and Dignity Journey, which focuses on indigenous people and communities, in order to gain a deeper connection to the land. You’ll learn a lot reading this book and through Álvarez’s journey.

Men to Avoid in Art and Life (nonfiction, humor) by Nicole Tersigni

Has a man ever done something that just made you want to shake your head? This little volume captions classical works of art with uproarious commentary on men you have probably met and probably want to avoid.

Violeta (fiction) by Isabel Allende

Violeta del Valle was born during the Spanish flu, and a century later her life will end during another pandemic. The author tells the incredible story of the complicated life of Violeta through letters to a loved one. Violeta reflects on decisions she made in order to survive as the world around her changed.

Love & Saffron (fiction) by Kim Fay

Set in the 1960s, a true friendship blossoms when a young newspaper writer sends a letter of appreciation to an experienced writer of a well-known newspaper column. This starts a deep and true friendship as they share their hopes and dreams, life experiences, heartaches and delish recipes. The author’s writing is so authentic and captivating that you won’t want the story to end.

Monstrous Affections: An Anthology of Beastly Tales (short stories) Edited by Kelly Link and Gavin J. Grant

The stories in this collection are haunting and mesmerizing. Do you really want a vampire boyfriend? Is that spider-alien friend or foe when fighting space pirates? Well worth a look to find new authors, but be warned some stories may keep you up at night.

Daisy Jones & The Six (fiction) by Taylor Jenkins Reid

With the focus on Daisy Jones, this book tells her story of how she got placed into a band called The Six. Full of in-band drama and big personalities that love and hate each other, this book is a fast read. Fleetwood Mac heavily inspired Taylor Jenkins Reid, which adds a nostalgic flair that matches well with the late summer heat. In the audiobook, each character has their own narrator, which makes it feel like a true documentary of the otherwise fictional band.

In My Dreams I Hold a Knife (fiction) by Ashley Winstead

This thriller revolves around a college friend group that gets tangled in an unsolved murder. Told in dual timelines, this story is perfect for fans of character-driven and fast-paced suspense novels.

“Want more recommendations? Give us a call or visit www.swpl.org and explore NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus, online readers’ advisories featuring both fiction and nonfiction. Access via the ‘Resources’ tab, ‘Books & Literature’ section.”