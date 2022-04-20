Grove City Bookmarks | May/June 2022

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Did you know reading is not only enjoyable, science shows it’s good for you? Reading can build knowledge and increase empathy and also boost brain power and relieve stress. Get inspired for your next read with these staff picks or call or visit us for a personalized recommendation.

Finlay Donovan is Killing It (mystery) by Elle Cosimano

Accidentally mistaken for a contract killer, suspense writer Finlay Donovan finds herself in an unusual, but hilarious, predicament. This story is the perfect blend of wit, mystery and authenticity. First in a series.

All Systems Red: The Murderbot Diaries (science fiction) by Martha Wells

In a spacefaring society run by corporations, exploratory crews are required to rent an android security unit for safety. Nobody fully trusts these security units, including the security units. Full of sarcasm, dark humor and relatable characters, this quick and funny read is a great start to a series.

Little Beach Street Bakery (fiction) by Jenny Colgan

Polly moves from homelessness through sometimes-humorous difficulties to eventual bakery ownership. Readers will love the Cornish sea coast town, the colorful characters, the pet puffin and the heartwarming romance. You will be cheering for Polly as she finds her bread-baking passion and grabs on tight.

A Curious Beginning (mystery)by Deanna Raybourn

Nancy Drew for adults in Victorian London. Follow the escapades of an independent woman pursuing her scientific interest in butterflies, tackling a criminal or two along the way and getting entangled with a reclusive member of the nobility who is often mistaken for a pirate. First in the Veronica Speedwell Mystery series.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (YA fiction) by Holly Jackson

This thrilling young adult series, a New York Times bestseller, is perfect for fans of true crime podcasts or shows. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is followed by the sequel Good Girl, Bad Blood, and the series conclusion As Good as Dead.

Gideon the Ninth (fantasy) by Tamsyn Muir

Science fiction, fantasy, horror, mystery—all describe this wild ride of a book. Gideon and her partner, Harrowhark, must compete against other teams to become powerful immortals. The story is beautiful, complex, and the start of a unique series filled with necromancy and gothic intrigue.

Looking for more inspiration? Give us a call or visit the library’s website swpl.org and explore NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus, online reader’s advisories for both fiction and nonfiction. Search by genre, subject, mood, read-alikes and more. Access under the “Resources” tab, ‘Books & Literature’ section.