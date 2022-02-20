Grove City Bookmarks | March/April 2022

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Start off the year with a title that’s sure to put you in a good mood! Featuring titles recommended by Grove City Library Adult Services staff.

Words on Fire (juvenile Fiction) by Jennifer A. Nielsen

A novel about a shy, timid girl named Audrawho finds her courage and voice in a dangerous time during the reign of the Czar and the Russian occupation of Lithuania. I found myself wanting to be like Audra. A great title that could evoke many meaningful conversations.

Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian (juvenile graphic novel) by Tim Probert

A juvenile adventure/fantasy graphic novel that you won’t want to put down. It features an unexpected friendship between Bea andCad, a member of an ancient race thought to be extinct, plus some really odd characters.The pair set out on a journey to find Bea’sgrandfather, the Pig Wizard, and prevent darkness from covering the world.

Marie Curie: A Life of Discovery (graphic novel biography) by Alice Milani

This is a graphic novel biography of Marie Curie that describes Curie’s life, achievements and resilience using an accessible writing style.Translated by Kerstin Schwandt.

Murder on the Baltimore Express (juvenile nonfiction) by Suzanne Jurmain

This exciting book describes the plan to save Abraham Lincoln from an assassination plot before his inauguration. It details the work of Allan Pinkerton and his detective agency and how they discovered and protected the future president.

Popular: A Memoir: Vintage Wisdom fora Modern Geek (nonfiction) by Maya Van Wagenen

At the start of her eighth grade, Maya decides to follow the advice written in a popularity guide written in the 1950s. The results are funny and sad as Maya learns about kindness, self-confidence and what it truly means to be popular.

Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindessand Community (nonfiction) by Born This Way Foundation Reporters and Lady Gaga

This book has some strong content but describes how people can get through challenging times and the importance of kindness.

The First Conspiracy (nonfiction) by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

This book describes a secret plot to kidnap and kill General George Washington by some of his personal bodyguards. How the plot is discovered and its consequences make for an exciting story that is not well known.

A Sisterhood of Secret Ambitions(alternate history) by Sheena Boekweg

Behind every powerful man is a trained woman and behind her is the Society. Elsie is a member of a secret national society that trains young women to become the wives (and forces behind)powerful men. In 1927 she learns the Society’starget is a man selected to run for president. As she completes her assignment, she begins to wonder if women could take power themselves.

