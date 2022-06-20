Grove City Bookmarks | July/August 2022

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Hot, hot, hot! Cool off the dog days of summer with a good book. Recommendations from Grove City Library staff.

On Animals (nonfiction) by Susan Orlean

With compelling and delightful stories about animal-human relationships, this book is sure to capture your attention. From chickens to farm animals and pet tigers, these stories celebrate the profound and meaningful connections we share with animals.

No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear) (nonfiction) by Kate Bowler

Bowler distills the essence of her life and spiritual experience after a stage 4 cancer diagnosis. This is a direct book that can touch anyone dealing with serious illness or just willing to explore the “other truths” we need to hear. In a sea of excellent thoughts, Bowler shares the idea that life is not about taking lessons from the pain or somehow always rising above the pain. It’s about living in the ordinary time that surrounds moments of transcendence.

One Summer: America, 1927 (nonfiction) by Bill Bryson

In One Summer, Bill Bryson, one of our greatest and most beloved nonfiction writers, transports readers on a journey back to one amazing season in American life.

In Five Years (fiction) by Rebecca Serle

After the most important job interview of her career and an engagement, Bella goes home to fall asleep but wakes up five years in the future. Though she only spends one hour in the future, she now has to decide if she will continue on the path she set for herself.

Beach Read (fiction) by Emily Henry

Two authors decide to try their hands at each other’s genres to fight off writer’s block. They get more than they bargained for when deeper feelings begin to emerge between them. Beach Read is a romance story that also focuses on family, belonging and forgiveness.

The Woman at the Front (historical fiction) by Lecia Cornwall

An addictive novel about a newly graduated female doctor who risks it all trying to find a place tending to soldiers on the front lines in WWI. A moving book about a world on the brink of great change, The Woman at the Front is a fascinating read that takes you on quite a journey.

What Happened to the Bennetts (fiction) by Lisa Scottoline

On a trip home from a field hockey game, a family’s life is changed forever. When an attempted carjacking goes horribly wrong, the Bennetts’ world is suddenly filled with FBI agents, the mob and witness protection. You will want to finish this heart-pounding novel in one day!

