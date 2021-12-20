Grove City Bookmarks | January/February 2022

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Start off the year with a title that’s sure to put you in a good mood! Featuring titles recommended by Grove City Library Adult Services staff.

A Book That Takes Its Time: An Unhurried Adventure in Creative Mindfulness (nonfiction)

by Irene Smit & Astrid van der Hulst

You’ll find something different on each page of this book. Spend as much time as you want exploring, imagining, creating … and feeling good at the same time. A mindfulness retreat between two covers, this book is filled with bound-in postcards, mini journals, stickers, decorative papers for collaging and more.

52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory, Minimize Stress, Increase Productivity, Boost Happiness (nonfiction)

by Brett Blumenthal

A helpful book that is easy to read and absorb with a variety of strategies to implement or improve daily habits, all with the aim of boosting happiness.

Cozy: The Art of Arranging Yourself in the World (nonfiction)

by Isabel Gillies

Isabel Gillies writes on how to be cozy. While many Americans envy the success that the Nordic nations have at embracing coziness and comfort, Gillies explains that being cozy isn’t a materialistic achievement but rather a state of mind and practice to add into your life.

Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined (nonfiction)

by Stephen Fry

In this volume, Stephen Fry retells the myths of ancient Greece in a stylish and comedic way. His ability to retain the integrity of the originals while adding flare is amazing. Broken into easily digestible sections, this book is thoroughly entertaining and educational.

The House in the Cerulean Sea (fantasy)

by TJ Klune

In this standalone book, solitary and work-focused Linus is sent to investigate an island orphanage populated by six very unusual children. Can he overcome the strangeness of the island and see past the children’s alarming oddities? Overall, an enchanting and heartfelt book with a dash of romance.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (graphic novel)

by Charlie Mackesy

This graphic novel resembles a storybook for all ages. Each page features a marvelous illustration that accompanies friendly and gentle reminders that combat the brutality of life by focusing on friendship, love and kindness.

Peter Pan (fiction)

by J.M. Barrie

This classic captures the beauty of youth, the challenges of growing up and the joy of living. Adventures with Peter keep you entertained, but the wisdom of Wendy ties this story together.

Attachments (fiction)

by Rainbow Rowell

Beth and Jennifer know their company monitors their office email, but they still spend their days sending each other message after message, gossiping about their coworkers and discussing their personal lives in detail. Told mostly through emails, this charming story is full of relatable characters and life occurrences.

Looking for more inspiration? Give us a call or visit the library’s website swpl.org and explore NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus, online reader’s advisories for both fiction and nonfiction. Search by genre, subject, mood, read-alikes and more. Access under the “Resources” tab, ‘Books & Literature’ section.