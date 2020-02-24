Dr. Lora Thrun STEM achievements and mentorship role

× Expand Photos courtesy of Brent Clark Photos

It was just another day at the local Tosoh SMD, Inc. office for Lora Thrun, Ph.D. The company was meeting with COSI to discuss a potential partnership for its upcoming COSI Science Festival and Thrun was attending. Thrun, director of engineering and quality at the local plant, was surprised to see coworkers who normally don’t attend such meetings and Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage.

The meeting continued as planned until the COSI staff suddenly burst into smiles. Practically in unison, the room turned to Thrun as COSI announced that she was receiving the 2020 COSI STEM Star Award and will be one of the grand marshals at its festival on May 9.

“I think COSI is an extremely important and meaningful organization that we have here in Columbus. So, to me, it was extra special (winning the award) because I think the world of that organization,” Thrun says. “I grew up going to COSI and I raised my daughter going to COSI.”

Thrun was formally awarded the 3-D printed trophy from COSI’s Tech Studio during the 2019 Grove City Arts in the Alley. Although she was surprised, her dedication to the science community and helping shape the STEM leaders of tomorrow easily qualifies her for the win.

× Expand Brent Clark Brent Clark/Brent Clark Photos Dr. Lora Thrun with her COSI STEM Star Award at her workplace, Tosoh SMD, Inc.

A True Science Star

Thrun was born and raised in Grove City. Aside from living in Michigan for 12 years when she worked at General Motors, she is a self-proclaimed Grove City girl.

As a student at Grove City High School, she discovered her true passion for science and eventually fixated on engineering. Around the same time, GCHS offered a scholarship to future The Ohio State University students majoring in ceramic engineering, a field that works with inorganic, non-metallic materials for technologies. Thrun applied and was awarded the scholarship.

“I thought, ‘I’ll start out in this and see where it takes me,’ and I loved it,” she says. “At the time, when I was in high school, that was when the space shuttle and all these new materials (were made). There was just a lot of press and hype around that … and I thought, ‘Who’s designing this stuff?’”

Her OSU journey concluded with a doctorate in materials science and engineering. Thrun currently holds nine patents in areas of advanced sensors and materials.

“It’s cool to be in a community where it still feels small and people still know your name.” - Dr. Lora Thrun

After leaving that state up north, Thrun returned to Grove City and commuted to Lewis Center for work, but later realized she’d rather work closer to home. She started at Tosoh in 2015 and quickly moved up to her current role. The job keeps Thrun very busy – traveling abroad, overseeing interns, working with research and development, managing several employees, and more.

Recently, Thrun made a trip to Japan for work, and even though she doesn’t get to do much sightseeing, she still fully immerses herself in the culture and loves every moment. Sometimes, she’ll spare a few extra hours to see some wonders; one trip she visited the Great Wall of China.

“I’ve gotten to go to some really exciting places,” Thrun says. “That’s one thing that’s really exciting about engineering; you don’t have to be in sales to travel.”

When Thrun is back in Grove City, she says one of her most rewarding duties is mentoring students. Tosoh offers an internship program for STEM enthusiasts, anywhere from high school students to college graduates. The program doesn’t involve taking coffee orders or sorting the mail; interns complete a large-scale project that they own – a rare commodity since many companies retain property rights to work completed by interns, meaning they’re unable to use anything for their portfolio.

“We want to, as much as possible, give them a real experience for what work is going to be like. … School, sometimes, is very, very structured and real life is not,” Thrun says. “You need to learn early on if what you’re going into is the right career choice because too often you learn too late.”

Thrun adds that, by giving interns the freedom to create their own project, it’s also a way to measure their risk-taking abilities.

“I think the best employees are the employees that surprise you,” Thrun says. “This is what an employer wants to see out of a good employee; they want to see you not just do what you’re asked but to stretch yourself, to get out there and find new things.”

Blowing off STE(A)M

When Thrun isn’t jet setting for work or helping create the next best semi-conductors for the latest technology, she enjoys hitting the slopes with her family: Jay, her husband; Katie, her daughter at GCHS; and Anthony, her stepson.

Thrun began skiing in middle school with the Grove City Ski Club, so taking on mountains at Breckenridge, Colorado, or Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada, is a breeze. Katie began skiing even younger, at age 4, and is following in her mom’s footsteps by partaking in the club. (Read more about Katie here!)

“That kind of stuff is neat; I was in the club and now she is,” Thrun says.

As Thrun watches her daughter experience many of the same activities and GCHS events as she did, it’s a reminder that even though Grove City is growing rapidly – Thrun jokes how having a Kroger nearby seems strange – it’s still a small town.

“When I got this award and it went into the Grove City newspapers, people I hadn’t seen in forever reached out to me (with kind remarks),” Thrun says. “It’s cool to be in a community where it still feels small and people still know your name.”

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.