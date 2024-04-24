Discover Grove City Information | May/June 2024

Mayor's Message

No doubt by now you’ve taken advantage of the spring weather to enjoy our welcoming parks.

This is a great time of year to explore and see what’s blooming and growing. From the flowering trees and tall grasses of Gantz Park to the tree canopies at Fryer Park, there’s something new to see every day.

Over the last couple of years, many of our parks and playgrounds have undergone changes and upgrades. For example, new play structures and swings can be found in our small and medium-sized neighborhood parks including Indian Trails and Henceroth.

Larger parks experienced upgrades as well, namely Fryer Park where an incredible destination playground was revealed and is already drawing crowds. However, it’s our over-30-acre Park at Beulah that has experienced the most significant changes.

Open since last year, visitors are enjoying the “Finish Line” shelter and pickleball courts, where we look forward to hosting our second annual Pickleball Open in September. Work continues on several additional exciting areas of the park.

Next to the pickleball courts, the new playground is open and ready for children to enjoy. There’s a wide variety of structures to discover including tall tube slides, a large rope-web to climb, adapted swings and spinning apparatuses. The large shade structure will be nice on hot, sunny days and the safety surface softens landings.

Opening this summer is the large shelter house, conveniently located next to the playground, offering a perfect setting for large outdoor gatherings. The space is beautiful, with public restrooms and oversized fans affixed to a vaulted ceiling to help air flow on warm days.

Residents will soon have the option to reserve the small and large shelters in the park as well as the nearly complete four-season pavilion just west of the pickleball courts. Opening this summer, the pavilion will be an exceptional facility for events and activities. The oversized banquet room converts into an indoor/outdoor entertainment space when the three large doors are opened to the patio. It’s a great addition to our City’s rentable facilities.

On the opposite end of the park, overlooking the horseshoe-shaped pond, are several leisure swings, perfect for resting after a walk along the pathways or simply to enjoy the fountains and savor the sunset.

We all have our favorite parks, playgrounds and trails, but I encourage you to explore the Park at Beulah or any other space you may not have visited yet. With 30 parks, over 500 acres of parkland, a 620-acre Metro Park and nearly 40 miles of multi-use paths, there’s so much to see and do.

City Pages – New Parks & Rec Offerings Go Beyond Inclusion

Residents participating in the Grove City Parks and Recreation adaptive and inclusive events have enjoyed laughing, singing and dancing the night away while attending the new events launched in December. The offerings are designed to fit the needs of people with physical, sensory or developmental disabilities.

Mike Jech – recreation supervisor for adaptive and inclusive programs – is leading the charge as the adaptive and inclusive program supervisor, building a robust curriculum designed for fun without limitations. Each activity is designed to enhance an individual’s physical, social and lifetime recreational interests in a wide range of leisure experiences.

Grove City Buddy Ball opened its first season in 2016, offering baseball for players of all abilities at Windsor Park. The unique surface of the Mirolo Dream Field at Mount Carmel Stadium is one of the key adaptations making the game possible for most athletes.

The league continues to grow, offering a more skill-based Adult League Tuesday evenings in addition to the Saturday All-Ages League for non-competitive play.

Plans are in the works to develop a basketball clinic to facilitate inclusion of players with disabilities or physical limitations. Additionally, a broadened availability of arts and crafts classes and activities will soon be available, opening a world of creative possibilities for residents and their families.

But there’s much more going on than kickin’ up heals, beltin’ out tunes and swingin’ a bat, according to Kathy Seymour, whose son Daniel enjoys the line dancing and karaoke events.

“They are promoting community for our special-needs teens and young adults,” Seymour says. “They’re giving them opportunities for fun experiences and personal growth in an environment of acceptance.”

True. It is the very philosophy of public parks and recreation that all people should have access to quality programs, facilities and spaces that make their lives and communities more enjoyable, no matter where they come from, what their needs are or how they identify.

Grove City Parks and Recreation understands that inclusion is about being welcomed in the community as you are and feeling part of the “whole.”

“Belonging is what happens beyond inclusion,” says Jech. “It’s about being a valued and contributing member of the Grove City community.”

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Grove City and E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co. partnered to collect items desperately needed by Logan County residents to help recover from the devastation caused by a March 14th EF-3 tornado. Following a three-day community collection effort, E.E. Ward delivered a truckload of gloves, batteries, flashlights, food, water, tarps and gas cans to one of Indian Lake’s disaster relief centers.

Grove City Texas Roadhouse joined 19 other Ohio locations, donating 100% of profits earned Tuesday, March 26. According to the national restaurant chain, the effort raised over $56,000 to support Ohio tornado victims.

United Way of Logan County, Ohio, is working with local officials and humanitarian groups to coordinate relief efforts. For more information, visit their website at UWLogan.org.

Council Corner

As a 30-year invested Grove City resident, owner of a local business/restaurant, and a recently elected City Council member, my commitment to nurturing our community and its enterprises is unwavering. Residents consistently express to me their desire for a broader culinary landscape, including upscale dining options and diverse cuisines. How can we, as a unified entity, realize this collective aspiration?

Our primary objective should be to attract major employers capable of providing quality jobs, thereby fueling demand for complementary local businesses and amenities The goal is to offer Grove City residents the conveniences and benefits of big-city living while maintaining our treasured hometown feel.

Undoubtedly, significant efforts lie ahead to actualize this vision. Nonetheless, as warmer weather beckons with its promise of open patios and burgeoning culinary ventures, optimism fills the air. Among the latest culinary additions are Athena’s Gyro House and Bowl Boba, offering Mediterranean delights and Asian fusion fare, respectively. Additionally, Clean Eatz and Liberty Tavern are poised to cater to health-conscious diners and aficionados of elevated pub cuisine.

While celebrating these newcomers, let us not forget the cherished local establishments that form the backbone of our community. Each dollar spent at these smaller, locally owned businesses cycles back into our neighborhoods, bolstering family livelihoods and supporting greater initiatives. By prioritizing local consumption, we cultivate a robust economic ecosystem, abundant with employment opportunities.

Therefore, I encourage you to eat, drink and shop LOCAL. Your patronage transcends mere transactions; it represents an investment in the vibrancy and prosperity of our beloved Grove City. Together, let us fortify our community's resilience and pave the way for a flourishing future.

Jodi Burroughs

Council Member, At-Large