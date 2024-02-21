Discover Grove City Information | March/April 2024

Mayor's Message

We are coming into the busiest time of year for outdoor fun in central Ohio’s Best Hometown.

Grove City’s historic Town Center will soon be teeming with residents enjoying the EcoFest, Summer Sizzle concerts, Food Truck Fridays and Saturday Farmers’ Markets. The outdoor movie series is moving to Town Center Park this year, where residents can take advantage of nearby shopping and dining before settling in to enjoy a free family film.

Our extensive and ever-expanding network of shared-use pathways is already experiencing an uptick in activity as more residents get out to bike, run and walk. The final link in the Orders Road trail was completed last fall, providing a scenic route along a stream and off the road. This makes safe traveling between Fryer Park and Grove City High School a breeze. The shared-use pathways are a fun way to experience our community, connecting neighborhoods, businesses and parks.

Parks and open spaces are critical to quality of life, strengthening the community and enhancing our physical and mental health. As hubs of activity for residents, we take pride in continually advancing amenities and offerings. There are many park improvement projects planned for 2024, and several I’d like to highlight.

Windsor Park

Basketball courts will be installed west of the pickleball courts on Babbert Way, giving residents a dedicated location to play a game with friends and neighbors. We are also adding a 30-space parking lot near the courts and expanding the lot west of the water tower to nearly double its size. To accommodate the growing popularity and success of our youth baseball program, we will be adding enhancements around the playing fields.

Fryer Park

If you haven’t seen it yet, the new playground at Fryer Park, completed last summer, is a showstopper and drawing a lot of attention as a destination stop for families. Some of the planned improvements this year for the ball fields at the park include adding covered spectator seating and dugouts to all eight fields and artificial turf to diamonds one and four in the west pod. A new shared-use path will connect the two clusters of fields to each other and the far east parking lot.

Park at Beulah

I encourage you to visit the Park at Beulah and see the progress. The lighted pickleball courts are open and loved by the community. The Finish Line Pavilion and playground are complete and ready to enjoy; and the South Pavilion with restrooms is almost ready for public use. The West Pavilion, the largest structure with indoor event space and outdoor patio, is expected to open this summer.

There’s so much to do and see in Grove City. Take advantage of the warmer days to get a head start on exploring it all.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City Page – New Dining Experiences Await

From small plates to hearty dishes, Grove City is attracting a variety of new dining options, all in different stages of completion.

Breaking ground this year on Buckeye Parkway are two widely anticipated restaurants.

Buffalo Wild Wings will add Grove City to their list of nearly 100 locations in Ohio, serving up New York-style wings and refreshing drinks. Located near the northeast corner of Buckeye Parkway and Lamplighter Drive, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant will feature an outdoor patio and the same sports-inspired décor diners have grown to love, complete with the best sports playing on large-screen TVs.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open their first central Ohio location in Grove City. The 3,000-square-foot building at 4108 Buckeye Parkway will offer cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, chicken options and more. Restaurant-goers can dine inside or enjoy a meal on the patio, capping off their experience with a sweet treat from their wide selection of frozen custard desserts.

Several dining establishments are closer to opening their doors to the public. Two of them are in the new Shoppes at Beulah, 3621 Southwest Blvd.:

Courtesy of Clean Eatz

Clean Eatz will soon open offering healthy alternatives for dine-in, meal preparation, grab ‘n’ go and catering. With a play on the letter “z,” the restaurant’s cafe menu will include burgerz, wrapz, flatbreadz and smoothiez among other tasty items – even the “Kidz Mealz” are made from fresh healthy ingredients. More than a location to enjoy a delicious meal, Clean Eatz offers prepared portioned meals customers order online.

Liberty Tavern is due to take your reservation this spring in their new Shoppes at Beulah restaurant. The 4,000-square-foot dine-in establishment will feature a spacious patio and patriotic décor. The menu is expected to include up-scale choices while staying true to the original Powell establishment’s elevated American cuisine.

Multiple new restaurants are now open, including two specialty restaurants unique to Grove City.

Athena’s Gyro House opened in December, bringing Mediterranean fare to their 2798 London-Groveport Road location. With menu items traditional to the owner’s home country of Albania, restaurant-goers can enjoy fresh gyros, falafel, soups, salads, kebobs and more. Meals are prepared fresh and can be enjoyed in the dining area or to-go.

Bowl Boba, 3949 Hoover Road in the same shopping center as Big Lots, is serving up Asian fare and tasty boba milk teas. The new restaurant specializes in ramen, pho, poke bowls and small appetizers like steam buns, dumplings and mini churros. The menu also includes vegan and vegetarian options and a variety of flavored boba drinks and smoothies.

From elevated dining to fast casual, the variety of new restaurants opening in Grove City offers something for everyone.

Council Corner

What is it like being a Grove City Council Member while actively raising children under 18 in my household? I’m not sure, but I am about to find out over the next four years as a newly elected council member. That is one of the reasons why I ran in the November 2023 election – to bring to council the perspective of an active parent of young children. In my new role, I will help shape the future for our kids, making decisions that impact them while benefiting the community.

As a mom of four children, I look forward to being part of the larger conversation. The development of Grove City is not just about infrastructure and economic growth, it’s also about creating an environment that nurtures and supports families. The questions that propel me are “What can we bring to the community that will benefit our children and citizens?” and “What can we improve within parks and recreation regarding facilities and programming?”

The Parks and Recreation Department plays a vital role in the well-being of our community, especially for families. I am eager to explore ways to enhance park facilities and programming, ensuring they cater to the diverse needs and interests of young residents. From playgrounds to organized activities, we have many opportunities to create spaces that foster not only physical health but also social and emotional development.

The bright future of Grove City is not just a vision; it's a reality waiting to be shaped. As a parent and council member, I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Together, we can identify and capitalize on the numerous opportunities for improvement, making Grove City an even better place for families to thrive.

In the coming years, my dedication to both council duties and parenting will be a testament to the belief that an engaged parent can be a powerful force in community building. I look forward to collaborating with fellow council members, citizens and community organizations to ensure Grove City remains a place where families flourish, and our children grow up in a supportive and vibrant environment.

Melissa Anderson

Council Member, Ward 4