Discover Grove City Calendar | May/June 2024

May 1
COSI with Parks and Recreation & SWACO
3-6 p.m.
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
4239 London-Groveport Rd.
Fitness in the Park
Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
June 6, 27
3444 Park St.
May 3, 17; June 7, 21
Blood Drive
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
May 3
Friday Night Grand Slam
6-8 p.m.
Windsor Park
4330 Dudley Ave./4414 Broadway
May 4
Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City
Little League Opening Day
9 a.m.
Windsor Park
4330 Dudley Ave./4414 Broadway
May 4
Spring Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
May 4
COSI Big Science Celebration
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Scioto Peninsula
333 W. Broad St.
May 6
Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing
10 a.m., registration required
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
May 8
Chamber WE: LEAD Business Forum
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., registration required
Aladdin Shrine Center
1801 Gateway Cir.
May 8, June 12
Photo by Dan Bissonette
Set to open this spring, the 6-acre dog park features a splash pad where thirsty dogs can drink and cool off.
Paws in the Plaza
6-8 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
May 9, June 13
Zonta Club of Grove City Meeting
6 p.m.
3 Brothers Diner
3090 Southwest Blvd.
May 10
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop (see box)
4-9 p.m.
Town Center
May 10
Aladdin Shrine’s Spring Band Dance
6 p.m.
Aladdin Shrine Center
1801 Gateway Cir.
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop
Fridays, 4-9 p.m.
May 10, 24
June 7, 21
Town Center
3359 Park St.
Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market with Special Guests
farmers market
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
May 11 – Mother’s Day at the Market
May 18
May 25 – Ask a Gardener
June 1
June 8 – Go Green Corner
June 15 – Coffee with a Cop
June 22 – Art in the Market
June 29
3444 Park St.
May 11
Herb, Perennial and Native Plant Sale
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Gardens at Gantz Farm
2255 Home Rd.
May 18
gc touch-a-truck
Touch-a-Truck
10 a.m.-noon
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
May 24
Grove City Community Winds Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Summer Sizzle Concert Series
Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m. p.m.
May 24, 31
June 7, 14, 21
Town Center
3359 Park St.
May 25
Heart of Grove City C-Town Cruisers Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
May 25
Big Splash Opens
11 a.m., season pass required
2831 Southwest Blvd.
May 25
Splash Pad Opens
11 a.m.
3899 Orders Rd.
May 25
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village, Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
May 27
gc memorial day
Memorial Day Parade and Service
11 a.m.
Town Center
June 1-July 31
Summer Reading Program
Grove City Library
3995 Broadway
June 4-6
Showstoppers Performances
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
June 6-14
Photos courtesy of the City of New Albany
New Albany Safety Town was launched in 2004 with the support of Key Bank and the New Albany Women's Network through the New Albany Community Foundation. Since that time, nearly 4,000 children have graduated.
Safety Town
June 7
Superhero Night
5-7 p.m.
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
June 8
Vineyard Family Fun Day
Grove City Vineyard Church
3005 Holt Rd.
June 8
Heritage Celebration
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village, Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
June 14
Evans Center Health Fair
9 a.m.-noon
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
June 14-15
Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Town Center Park
3378 Park St.
June 14-30
LTOB presents Big Fish
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
June 22
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Yard and Bake Sale and Open House
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Century Village, Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
June 26
Movies in the Park | The Super Mario Bros. Movie
8-10 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.