Discover Grove City Calendar | May/June 2024

From Spring to Summer Events in Grove City

May 1

COSI with Parks and Recreation & SWACO

3-6 p.m.

Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

4239 London-Groveport Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

Fitness in the Park

Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

June 6, 27

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

May 3, 17; June 7, 21

Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

May 3

Friday Night Grand Slam

6-8 p.m.

Windsor Park

4330 Dudley Ave./4414 Broadway

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 4

Little League Opening Day

9 a.m.

Windsor Park

4330 Dudley Ave./4414 Broadway

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 4

Spring Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 4

COSI Big Science Celebration

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Scioto Peninsula

333 W. Broad St.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 6

Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing

10 a.m., registration required

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 8

Chamber WE: LEAD Business Forum

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., registration required

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cir.

www.gcchamber.org

May 8, June 12

Paws in the Plaza

6-8 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 9, June 13

Zonta Club of Grove City Meeting

6 p.m.

3 Brothers Diner

3090 Southwest Blvd.

May 10

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop (see box)

4-9 p.m.

Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

May 10

Aladdin Shrine’s Spring Band Dance

6 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cir.

www.aladdinshrine.org

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market with Special Guests 

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

May 11 – Mother’s Day at the Market

May 18

May 25 – Ask a Gardener

June 1

June 8 – Go Green Corner

June 15 – Coffee with a Cop

June 22 – Art in the Market

June 29

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

May 11

Herb, Perennial and Native Plant Sale

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm

2255 Home Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 18 

Touch-a-Truck

10 a.m.-noon

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

May 24

Grove City Community Winds Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov 

Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m. p.m.

May 24, 31

June 7, 14, 21

Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

May 25

Heart of Grove City C-Town Cruisers Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

May 25

Big Splash Opens

11 a.m., season pass required

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

May 25

Splash Pad Opens

11 a.m.

3899 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

May 25

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village, Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

May 27

Memorial Day Parade and Service

11 a.m.

Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 1-July 31

Summer Reading Program

Grove City Library

3995 Broadway

www.swpl.org

June 4-6

Showstoppers Performances

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 6-14

Safety Town

www.gcsafetytown.org

June 7

Superhero Night

5-7 p.m.

Visit Grove City 

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

June 8

Vineyard Family Fun Day

Grove City Vineyard Church

3005 Holt Rd.

www.gcvineyard.org

June 8

Heritage Celebration

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village, Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 14

Evans Center Health Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 14-15

Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Town Center Park

3378 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 14-30

LTOB presents Big Fish

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

June 22

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Yard and Bake Sale and Open House

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Century Village, Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

June 26

Movies in the Park | The Super Mario Bros. Movie

8-10 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov