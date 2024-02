Discover Grove City Calendar | March/April 2024

March 1, 15; April 5, 19

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 2; April 6

Grove City Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

www.grovecity689.org

March 7

Cultivate Grove City Networking Group

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Cultivate Grove City Business Center

3989 Broadway

www.grovecitybusinesscenter.org

March 8-24

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Psychic

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

March 8-10

Central Crossing Drama Club presents I Hate Shakespeare

7 p.m.; March 10, 2 p.m.

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

cometevents.ludus.com

March 16

Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium

8:30 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

March 17

Grove City Chamber Singers Spring Concert

3 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

gcchambersingers.wixsite.com/gcchambersingers

March 19

Election Day

6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

vote.franklincounty.gov

March 22-April 10

Grove City Bunny Hunt

Grove City Town Center

3378 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

March 23

Altogether Eggstravaganza

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Century Village Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

March 25-April 1

Spring Break

South-Western City School District

www.swcsd.us

April 8

Solar Eclipse

1-4 p.m.

www.ema.ohio.gov

April 11-14

Grove City High School Drama Annual Character Tea

10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityhighschooldramaclubboosters.com

April 11-14

Grove City High School Drama presents Shrek the Musical

2 and 7 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

April 13

Mad Hatter Plant Party

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grove City Visitors Center

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

April 20

Meet the Author – Brandy Gleason

9-11 a.m.

Grove City Visitors Center

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

April 20

Keep Grove City Beautiful Cleanup

8 a.m.-noon

Across Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

April 20

Bike with Mayor Ike

9 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

April 20

EcoFest

Picasa

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

April 26-May 23

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Little Shop of Horrors

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

April 27

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department

3650 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Best of the ‘Bus voting opens March 15-April 15

Vote for CityScene Magazine’s annual best of entertainment, food and home improvement.

www.CitySceneColumbus.com