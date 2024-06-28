Discover Grove City Calendar | July/August 2024

July 3, 17, Aug. 7, 21

Heritage Cycles Slow Roll

6 p.m.

Register online, helmets are required.

Park Street Intermediate School

3205 Park St.

www.heritagecycles.net

July 4

Firecracker 5K

7:30-11 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.runsignup.com

July 4

Independence Day Fireworks

9:45-10:30 p.m.

Launched from Murfin Memorial Fields

4570 Haughn Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

July 6

Heart of Grove City & C-Town Cruisers Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 8, 15, 22

Storytime in the Park

10:30-11 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.swpl.org

July 10, Aug. 14

Paws on the Plaza

6-8 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 13

Heart of Grove City Tacos and Tequila

1-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 15

2024 Chamber Open

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hickory Hills Golf Club

3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.

www.gcchamber.org

July 19

Goat Yoga (18+)

10-11 a.m., registration required

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.swpl.org

July 23

Bring the Farm to You

2:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.swpl.org

July 26

Meet the Artists – David Lane and Cody Wood – “Game Time”

5-7 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecity.com

July 26

Homecoming Celebration with The Menus

6-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 27-28

Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament

www.grovecityalumnitournament.com

July 27, Aug. 24

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village

4185 Orders Rd.

www.swfchs.org

Aug. 2-3

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Festival

5-11 p.m.

3730 Broadway

www.ourladygc.org

Aug. 6

National Night Out

6-8 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 7

National Purple Heart Day Ceremony

10 a.m.

2075 Mallow Ln.

Henceroth Park

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 7-13

Flags for Heroes

2075 Mallow Ln.

Henceroth Park

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 10

Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival

1-10 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Aug. 17

Back to School Bash

9 a.m.-noon

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 21

National Senior Citizens Day & Senior Resource Expo

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 21

SWCSD First Day of School

Grades 4-12

www.swcsd.us

Aug. 21-23

SWCSD First Day of School

Grades K-3

www.swcsd.us

Aug. 21: Last names A-G

Aug. 22: Last names H-O

Aug. 23: Last names P-Z

Aug. 30

Labor Day Concert & Drone Show

7-9 p.m.

The Park at Beulah

www.grovecityohio.gov

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

Park Street and Broadway

www.gccamber.org

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

July 5, 12, 26

Aug. 2, 16, 23

Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m.

July 5 Central Ohio Brass Band

July 19 50 Steps Up

Aug. 2 The Rezes-Hall Band

Aug. 16 The Usual Suspects

Aug. 23 These Guys Live

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Movies in the Park

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

June 26 Super Mario Bros

July 3 Field of Dreams

July 17 The Little Mermaid (2023)

July 24 The Grinch (2018)

July 31 Trolls

Aug. 7 Migration

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.