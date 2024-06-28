Discover Grove City Calendar | July/August 2024

July 3, 17, Aug. 7, 21
Heritage Cycles Slow Roll
6 p.m.
Register online, helmets are required.
Park Street Intermediate School
3205 Park St.
July 4
Firecracker 5K
7:30-11 a.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
www.runsignup.com
July 4
Independence Day Fireworks
9:45-10:30 p.m.
Launched from Murfin Memorial Fields
4570 Haughn Rd.
www.grovecityohio.gov
July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
July 6
Heart of Grove City & C-Town Cruisers Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.heartofgrovecity.org
July 8, 15, 22
Storytime in the Park
10:30-11 a.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
July 10, Aug. 14
Paws on the Plaza
6-8 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
3359 Park St.
www.grovecityohio.gov
July 13
Heart of Grove City Tacos and Tequila
1-10 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
3359 Park St.
www.heartofgrovecity.org
July 15
2024 Chamber Open
9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hickory Hills Golf Club
3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.
www.gcchamber.org
July 19
Goat Yoga (18+)
10-11 a.m., registration required
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
July 23
Bring the Farm to You
2:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
July 26
Meet the Artists – David Lane and Cody Wood – “Game Time”
5-7 p.m.
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
July 26
Homecoming Celebration with The Menus
6-10 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
3359 Park St.
July 27-28
Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament
www.grovecityalumnitournament.com
July 27, Aug. 24
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village
4185 Orders Rd.
www.swfchs.org
Aug. 2-3
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Festival
5-11 p.m.
3730 Broadway
www.ourladygc.org
Aug. 6
National Night Out
6-8 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Aug. 7
National Purple Heart Day Ceremony
10 a.m.
2075 Mallow Ln.
Henceroth Park
Aug. 7-13
Flags for Heroes
2075 Mallow Ln.
Henceroth Park
Aug. 10
Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival
1-10 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
www.heartofgrovecity.org
Aug. 17
Back to School Bash
9 a.m.-noon
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Aug. 21
National Senior Citizens Day & Senior Resource Expo
9 a.m.-noon
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Aug. 21
SWCSD First Day of School
Grades 4-12
Aug. 21-23
SWCSD First Day of School
Grades K-3
Aug. 21: Last names A-G
Aug. 22: Last names H-O
Aug. 23: Last names P-Z
Aug. 30
Labor Day Concert & Drone Show
7-9 p.m.
The Park at Beulah
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
Park Street and Broadway
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop
Fridays, 4-9 p.m.
July 5, 12, 26
Aug. 2, 16, 23
Town Center
Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m.
July 5 Central Ohio Brass Band
July 19 50 Steps Up
Aug. 2 The Rezes-Hall Band
Aug. 16 The Usual Suspects
Aug. 23 These Guys Live
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Movies in the Park
Wednesdays, 8 p.m.
June 26 Super Mario Bros
July 3 Field of Dreams
July 17 The Little Mermaid (2023)
July 24 The Grinch (2018)
July 31 Trolls
Aug. 7 Migration
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.