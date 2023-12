Discover Grove City Calendar | January/February 2024

Through Jan. 5

SWCSD Winter Break

South-Western City School District

www.swcsd.us

Jan. 3

Talks with Tammy

Noon-12:30 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Jan. 4-Feb. 22

Rotary Club of Grove City

Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.

Eagle Pavilion at Fryer Park

3899 Orders Rd.

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Jan. 5, 19; Feb. 2, 16

Grove City Community Blood Drive

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center (new location)

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Jan. 6, Feb. 3

Grove City Lodge Public Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

www.grovecity689.org

Jan. 9, 23; Feb. 13, 27

Toastmasters International

7-8 p.m.

4035 Broadway or via Zoom

www.5168204.toastmastersclubs.org

Jan. 10, Feb. 14

Grove City Lions Club

6:45 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

2213 White Rd.

www.grovecitylions.org

Jan. 11, Feb. 8

S.A.L.T. Seniors and Law Enforcement Training Meeting

10 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Jan. 11, 25; Feb. 8, 22

Grove City Noon Lions Club

Noon

China Bell Restaurant

1947 Stringtown Rd.

www.facebook.com/gcnoonlions

Jan. 12-28

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Who’s Tommy

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Jan. 13

Wellness Workshop

10 a.m.-noon

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Jan. 15-16

No School (Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Professional Day)

South-Western City School District

www.swcsd.us

Jan. 16, Feb. 20Alzheimer’s Support Group

7 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

Jan. 18

Shelter House Registration Opens for May-September 2024 Dates

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Jan. 18, Feb. 15

Books with Bo

6-7 p.m.

Southwest Public Libraries

3959 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Jan. 20

Puzzle Exchange / Donation Day (ages 12+)

10 a.m.-noonSouthwest Public Libraries

3959 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Feb. 10

Puppy Love Micro-Event

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Feb. 15

Ohio and the Underground Railroad

10 a.m.Southwest Public Libraries

3959 Broadway

www.swpl.org

Feb. 19

No School (Presidents Day)

South-Western City School District

www.swcsd.us