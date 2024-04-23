Discover Grove City Bookmarks | May/June 2024

Mark your calendars! Summer Reading Challenge is coming June 1-July 28 with challenges for children and adults. Stay tuned for more info on how you can sign up and track your reading for the chance to earn prizes, raffle entries and more.

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library (fiction) by Michiko Aoyama

Librarian Sayuri Komachi knows exactly what her patrons need, even if they don’t. Each character comes to the library for one thing and always leaves with something extra. Follow each character in this charming novel as they learn about themselves and the impact they wish to have on the world.

Black Cake (fiction) by Charmaine Wilkerson

After the death of Eleanor Bennett, her two children Byron and Benny are left behind with an inheritance of a black cake (a family recipe) and a voice-recorded story. The heartbreaking journey Eleanor unfolds, the secrets she still holds back, and the mystery of a long-lost child challenge everything the siblings thought they knew about their family and themselves.

Land of Milk and Honey (fiction) by C Pam Zhang

Are you a foodie that loves dystopian novels? Then this is the book for you! A chef escapes her dying career in a dreary city to take a job at a decadent mountaintop colony seemingly free of the world’s troubles. Soon she is pushed to the center of a startling attempt to reshape the world far beyond the plate.

Mastering the Art of French Murder (mystery) by Colleen Cambridge

Any fan of Julia Child will enjoy this story of a fictional young American woman who befriends Julia Child. The two quickly become embroiled in the murder of a young American expat and must try to connect the dots all while Julia struggles to perfect her mayonnaise recipe.

Nettle & Bone (fantasy) by T. Kingfisher

Marra sets out on a journey to commit regicide. Marra’s sister suffers at the hands of a cruel prince, and Marra plans to do something about it. With the help of a Dust Wife, a fairy godmother, a former knight, and a chicken possessed by a demon, Marra will succeed and fail along the way, all while learning some things about herself.

How Rory Thorne Destroyed the Multiverse (sci-fi) by K. Eason

Rory Thorne was born as the heir to the Thorne Consortium and “gifted” by 13 fairies. Then her father is assassinated, her brother is born, and she is committed to an interplanetary political marriage to end a war. At the age of 16, Rory is shipped to a space station with her guards, her advisor and her gifts. Dumped into a world of intrigue, sabotage and adversaries, nothing will stop Rory.

Taste: My Life Through Food (nonfiction) by Stanley Tucci

Taste is actor and cookbook author Stanley Tucci’s memoir of his life in and out of the kitchen. Tucci celebrates the role great food has played in his life and includes delicious recipes interspersed throughout the book. Enjoyably written, Taste will make even a reluctant reader happy.

Snacking Bakes (cookbook) by Yossy Arefi

Snacking Bakes is a lovely collection of baked goods recipes that are both easy to make and delicious! Most of these treats can be made in one bowl and in less than an hour, which is perfect for any cravings you may have.

