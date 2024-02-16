Discover Grove City Bookmarks | March/April 2024

Library Hours:

They say you can find almost anything at the library, and that’s especially true when it comes to finding books to suit young readers. Whether you have an avid or reluctant reader, our Youth Services team is here to help find the perfect book for them. Check out these recommended titles from Youth Services staff at Grove City Library. Feel free to stop by or call for more!

The Best Kind of Mooncake (picture book)

by Pearl AuYeung

When a young girl’s favorite treat is given away to someone in need, it starts a chain reaction of kindness that will be felt for years to come. This is a reflective book that shows that it is important to be kind even if you cannot expect something in return.

Every Dog in the Neighborhood (picture book)

by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Matthew Cordell

When Louis finds out that the city has not been keeping good records of the dogs in the neighborhood, he and his grandma take matters into their own hands. Every Dog in the Neighborhood is a book with silly names, warm illustrations and community engagement that is a joy to read.

King of the Ice #1 (first chapter book)

by Kelly Starling Lyons, illustrated by Wayne Spencer

Fourth-grader Miles learns about hockey player Willie O’Ree and learns to ice skate in the first book of the Miles Lewis series. Miles has been a recurring character in the Jada Jones series by the same author.

Buzzing (middle-grade graphic novel)

by Samuel Sattin, illustrated by Rye Hickman

Plagued by the intrusive thoughts of OCD – represented by buzzing bees – Isaac finds community in an after-school role-playing game. Buzzing includes a diverse cast, engaging illustrations and a strong representation of neurodiversity.

Tokyo Ever After (teen fiction)

by Emiko Jean

Izumi, a Japanese American high school student, lived a relatively ordinary life until she discovered that her father was the Crown Prince of Japan. Upon learning his identity, Izumi travels to Japan to meet him, only to find herself caught up in media scandals and a forbidden romance with her charming new bodyguard.

What the River Knows: A Novel (teen fiction)

by Isabel Ibañez

In 19th-century Buenos Aires, Inez inherits a vast fortune and a mysterious guardian following the tragic death of her globetrotting parents. Seeking answers, she travels to Cairo with her new guardian, an archaeologist, and his handsome assistant. There, she must rely on ancient magic to uncover the truth behind her parents’ disappearance.

The Delish Kids (Super-Awesome, Crazy-Fun, Best-Ever) Cookbook (nonfiction)

by Joanna Saltz & the Editors of Delish

This book is filled with recipes that make cooking fun. Young chefs will learn basic skills, such as how to make gooey grilled cheese and upgrade store-bought foods.

Race Against Death: The Greatest POW Rescue of World War II (nonfiction)

by Deborah Hopkinson

A thrilling account of a daring American POW rescue mission during World War II. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, U.S. troops, along with thousands of Filipino soldiers, were overtaken in the Philippines by a determined Japanese navy and were captured. They endured horrific conditions on the deadly trek known as the Bataan Death March. This book is about the U.S. Army Rangers and one of the most daring and dangerous rescue missions of all time.