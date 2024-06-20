Discover Grove City Bookmarks | July/August 2024

Announcement: New Library Hours until August 31

Mon–Thu: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fri–Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Visit www.swpl.org or call 614-875-6716 for library services.

Follow the library on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

Our Summer Reading Challenge theme this year has been Adventure Begins at Your Library, and it couldn't be more true. Reading is always an adventure, whether to open up new knowledge or simply allow us to escape for a while. Start a new adventure with these staff picks.

Give us a call or visit swpl.org to reserve a title. Join our free Summer Reading Challenge for kids and adults, happening through July 28, to track your reading and earn cool prizes and raffle entries.

First Lie Wins (thriller) by Ashley Elston

Get ready for a complex thriller that takes you into the world of grifting. The identity comes first: Evie Porter. Once she gets a name and location from her boss, Evie must learn everything she can about the location, its people, and then her mark. But when someone with her real identity comes into town, Evie knows this job will be different from all the others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (teen fiction) by Jenny Han

For as long as she can remember, Belly has shared her summers with family and family friends, including brothers Conrad and Jeremiah – the sons of her mother’s best friend – at Cousins Beach. But this summer, Belly has to choose between two brothers who love her, and she will have to break one of their hearts.

Just for the Summer (fiction) by Abby Jimenez

After reaching out on Reddit for advice on how to break his dating curse, Justin finds a woman with the same problem. They hatch a plan to break the curse, but things don’t go to plan when they start developing real feelings for each other.

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store (fiction) by James McBride

In 1972, workers in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, unexpectedly unearthed a skeleton while digging the foundations for a new development. Who the skeleton was and how it got there were longstanding secrets kept by the residents of Chicken Hill, a rundown neighborhood filled with the stories, ambitions, and sorrows of its residents, mostly Jews, African Americans, and immigrants. The story takes us back to the 1920s and 1930s as it unravels the truth in a story ultimately about love, care, and community.

Juniper Bean Resorts to Murder: A Killer Romantic Comedy by Gracie Ruth Mitchell

Juniper Bean Resorts to Murder is an enjoyable murder mystery and romance all wrapped up as one. Juniper has big career plans as a writer… if only she can stop killing off her main characters. When she falls over a real-life dead body, Juniper is thrust into the middle of a real-life murder mystery.

The Seed Keeper (fiction) by Diane Wilson

The Seed Keeper is a poignant novel that follows four Dakhóta women as they struggle to preserve their way of life and the sacrifices they need to make to protect their loved ones.

Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share by Valerie Bertinelli

Filled with beautiful photography, this cookbook will make you fall in love with food. A warmly written narrative adds a personal touch to a collection of recipes that will please everyone.

Butter, Flour, Sugar, Joy: Simple Sweet Desserts for Everyone by Danielle Kartes

Recipes for all skill levels that will please anyone with a sweet tooth. With the author’s dump-and-stir cake method, baking has never been better. We personally recommend the Nutella banana cake or chocolate cake with peanut butter fluff.