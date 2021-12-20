Community support piles up for Make-A-Wish recipient

Joe and Tonya Huffman joked about having eight kids when they were in high school. Now married for 28 years, the couple have welcomed far more than eight into their home.

The Huffmans have become foster parents to more than 50 children since 2008. Six of those children have joined the family since the couple’s first adoption in 2000.

Photos courtesy of Joe Hoffman

The 51st fostered child, Serenity Grace, who the Huffmans have adopted, was born at 1 pound, 14 ounces with a brain injury. Joe says she has 22 medical conditions, including cerebral palsy and legal blindness, but she’s also an incredibly happy child.

“She is just the sweetest little angel; all she does is smile and giggle,” he says. “She’s 5 years old now, and she’s probably cried less than a dozen times in our life. And each time that she has cried, we’ve had to take her to the hospital and something significant is wrong.”

Serenity is treated by the cerebral palsy clinic at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Staff at the clinic asked the Huffmans if the hospital could refer Serenity to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At first, Joe says, he and Tonya were devastated, thinking Make-A-Wish was a program for children who were not expected to survive.

“They said Make-A-Wish has kind of changed over the years,” he says. “It’s not just for children that may not survive. It’s for children with significant challenges as well that could really benefit from a wish.”

Serenity loves anything movement related, Joe says. She especially enjoys being outdoors, although long periods of exposure to the sun can hurt her eyes. The family settled on a wish that would combine both of those interests: an outdoor play area.

Make-A-Wish created a custom-built playset for Serenity. For her love of movement, it emphasizes swings she can easily access and enjoy, including a large swing her medical stroller can roll directly onto, a basket swing she can lay inside of and a circular swing that offers a different type of motion.

Although Make-A-Wish covered the playset, the foundation has limits to what it can do, Joe says. The family had to cover other costs, such as clearing a space for the playset and putting up a porch and barn nearby for Serenity and her siblings to play in when the sun becomes too much for her.

Hearing of Serenity’s story, the Grove City community stepped in to help with the rest of the project.

After reaching out to the City of Grove City Building and Zoning Division, Planning and Zoning Coordinator Laura Scott expressed interest in the project, Joe says. She helped the family to work through and understand technical details before submitting an application to build a barn that would be slightly bigger than regulations allow. The request received approval without a hitch.

Business owners were glad to help too and many offered their services to the Huffmans at a discount.

Countryside Electric, Wilcox & Sons Lawn and Landscaping, and Hackers Concrete Impressions all provided excellent service through the project, Joe says. The companies took on the unique needs of the project and did so with care.

Hackers created a snaking sidewalk to make a safe and easy path for Serenity to take downhill in her stroller. The patio area, designed so maneuvering Serenity between the playset and barn can be done

with ease, was topped off with a tree donation arranged by Wilcox & Sons.

“They were just really moved by the project,” Joe says. “They really wanted to be a part of it.”

A guiding force behind the project was Parks Davis Jr., director of operations for AIS Renovations, who Joe says was an integral part of bringing Serenity’s wish to life.

“He ended up kind of guiding us through a lot of it,” Joe says. “(He) was a lifesaver.”

Joe says that Davis helped with making adjustments all the way to the end. After the barn was constructed, the family realized Serenity would need a ramp to move from the barn patio to the playset. Davis added the ramp for Serenity as well as patio railing to keep all the children safe while playing.

In addition to gestures and contributions made by organizations around Grove City, Joe says individual members of the community have exhibited great kindness, even before Serenity’s wish. From first responders who are on a first-name basis with the Huffmans to passersby complimenting the play area, Grove City has proven to be an incredibly supportive place.

“It’s just been amazing and very heartwarming,” he says.

Tess Wells is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.