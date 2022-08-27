Grove City Information | September/October 2022

Arts in the Alley – A Fun-Filled Weekend

With the beginning of fall comes cooler temperatures, football and soccer, beautiful color-changing scenery, pumpkin-spiced everything, and the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Arts in the Alley!

The festival of music and art brings together artisans of every variety, including photographers, sculptors, crafters, quilters and more. Artists compete as their work is displayed throughout Town Center in six different juried show categories, vendors line the streets east of Broadway, selling their wares and Kids’ Fun Street invites budding artists to join in hands-on activities that nurture young, creative minds. Several delicious concessions are available from commercial vendors and charitable organizations taking advantage of the opportunity to raise funds for their causes.

Again this year, the festival includes the Voice of Grove City vocal competition on the main stage where singers showcase their abilities while competing for the title. It’s nice to witness the crowd support the singers as they belt out their tunes. This all proves one thing for certain: Our hometown is teeming with talent, and we enjoy the annual opportunity to share it with all of central Ohio.

In its 43rd year, Arts in the Alley continues to draw thousands of visitors to Grove City, but it’s more than simply a festival of artistic and musical talent. It’s a weekend filled with laughter, friendship and community, a time when we welcome visitors as our own neighbors and enjoy time with family.

The Saturday morning parade down Broadway and onto Columbus Street is one of my favorite traditions. With more than 100 entries, I often have the flexibility to fit in with a participant at the start of the parade then swing back around and join another entry near the end of the parade. Seems silly maybe, but it gives me a chance to say hello to as many of the people watching the parade as I can.

Just as many others do on that Saturday, I’ll stick around Town Center after the parade to watch the Grove City and Central Crossing high school marching bands and choirs perform and take in all the wonderful items vendors are selling. Many of the vendors have been part of Arts in the Alley for years, and I have come to know some on a personal level as a result. It’s like a reunion at times.

I enjoy making my rounds to many of the shows – craft, fine arts, photography, quilt and youth art – to see the entries and cast my People’s Choice vote for each. It’s fun to see which flower-

themed pieces of art in each category have been selected by the judges to contend for the Helena McComb Award, an award given by the McComb Family in memory of one of the festival co-founders.

The Easel Award is another competitive show category of great interest to me as the winning piece ultimately becomes part of the city’s collection and will hang in the hallway of City Hall. The independent, impartial judges sure have their work cut out for them in this category where the top prize is a $2,000 purchase award. The entry criteria for the Easel Award have changed this year, no longer limiting subject matter to a Grove City theme. This is likely to draw many more submissions, which this year must depict the artist’s vision of his or her own hometown.

Arts in the Alley fills Grove City with vibrant art and musical talent, a wonderful reminder that the natural color and splendor of fall is just around the corner.

To enter one of the show category competitions or for more information about Arts in the Alley, visit www.gcchamber.org/arts.

Getting to Know You

A Q&A with Grove City’s new Chief of Police, Richard S. Fambro

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage announced in July the appointment of Richard S. Fambro as Chief of the Grove City Division of Police, effective Sept. 12. Fambro brings significant experience to the Division, following 32 years of service with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Chief Fambro recently took time to participate in a Q&A, giving Grove City residents an opportunity to know a bit more about the man behind the title. Throughout the Q&A, he shares his eagerness to engage with the community and integrate his experience with the women and men of the Division and community.

Don Walters: You began your career in law enforcement as a cadet dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 1989 and rose through the ranks, ultimately reaching the highest possible position as commander of Patrol in 2019. As colonel and superintendent, you led approximately 1,600 officers and 700 professional staff employees in nine districts throughout all of Ohio. Grove City’s Division of Police is considerably smaller, with just under 100 total employees. How will you adjust to the smaller size agency?

Chief Fambro: I am a people person, and as such, establishing and building meaningful relationships is important to me. The size of the Grove City Division of Police will allow me more opportunity to cultivate relationships with personnel.

DW: Do you have any specific goals for the Division?

CF: While it is early to state specific goals, I do think it’s critically important for me to interact with and get to know personnel, while watching and listening internally and externally. I am very curious to understand from personnel what specifically they would like to see the Division achieve as well as what is currently working and what isn’t meeting their and the community’s needs.

DW: Why did you decide to pursue the role of Grove City Police Chief?

CF: I admire the growth of Grove City as a community and its Division of Police, which is intriguing to me. When people ask me that question, I respond with, “Why not Grove City? It’s a great place to live, work, and do business in.” Additionally, at a time when law enforcement professionals are walking away from the profession I love, I want to walk toward leadership opportunities.

I am appreciative Mayor Stage, City Administrator Boso, Deputy City Administrator Vedra and Safety Director Teaford have the confidence in me to lead our Division of Police.

DW: The Grove City Division of Police enjoys a very supportive and transparent relationship with the community. How do you plan to build on that connection?

CF: By being very transparent, authentically myself, engaged in the community, and willing to listen and learn. I want people to get to know me, which in turn will open doors to build on the connection that is currently enjoyed.

DW: What are you most looking forward to as Grove City Chief of Police?

CF: Getting to know and understand the dedicated women and men of the Division and engaging with the community.

DW: For people who don’t know you, as you are a new face in Grove City, what do you want them to know about you?

CF: I love people and embrace any opportunity to build meaningful relationships. l have two grown children, both of whom I am very proud of. I am into German cars and am passionate about rescuing animals. I have a rescued cat, American bulldog, pitbull terrier, and boxer. I like to take care of myself by working out and running.

DW: Share a fun fact: What is the most surprising or unique thing people wouldn’t normally know about you?

CF: My mom was surprised I chose a career in law enforcement because I was afraid of police officers as a child. If I heard a siren, I would run home and dive through the screen door despite it being closed (Mom replaced lots of screens as I was growing up). She, for many reasons, is my guiding light.

Development Department is Dedicated to Quality, Balanced Growth

Grove City’s diverse and inclusive development growth is planned, managed and nurtured by the City’s Development Department. The process involves working closely with developers, businesses, the community and with public officials as the team assists in bringing projects to a successful completion.

Development Director Kyle Rauch leads the department of seven staff members whose combined experience with the City exceeds 55 years.

“Each member of our team is truly dedicated to responsible growth for Grove City,” Rauch says. “Couple that with their talent and experience, and I am confident our community’s growth is in good hands.”

The department earned recognition as one of the more forward-thinking jurisdictions in Ohio as the GroveCity2050 Community Plan received the Ohio Chapter of American Planning Association’s 2017 Award for Comprehensive Planning. GroveCity2050 was the first long-term, city-wide plan in central Ohio to effectively leverage the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s Insight2050 initiative to proactively plan for development and population increase through the year 2050.

While ensuring quality and balanced development, one of the primary functions of the department is reviewing proposed new community development projects ranging from zoning and housing to medical facilities and innovative business ventures. The department strives to attract and retain jobs.

Community Development Manager Kim Shields is often the first point of contact for new construction and development. As coordinator of current and long-range planning efforts for the city, she helps guide others in their development to ensure the result is in line with the GroveCity2050 Community Plan.

“I enjoy having the opportunity to look at projects from a variety of perspectives,” Shields says. “We get to balance technical code requirements and legal property rights with long-term community goals and aspirations to bring new growth and development to the community.”

Economic Development Manager Brittany Seebach works to retain and expand Grove City businesses. Grove City’s more than 1,200 businesses can seek Seebach’s valuable input and assistance on all facets of business needs, including planning, financing, zoning, equipment, building permits and inspections, utility setups, and signage guidelines. She is the bridge between the City and its business community — a familiar connection for employers.

“I enjoy interacting with people and offering help to our business community,” Seebach says. “Serving in this role allows me to do both on a daily basis.”

It’s this personal touch that sets Grove City’s Development Department apart, overseeing the growth of a city whose primary goal is to preserve its small-town character while continuing to bring additional employment opportunities, residents and amenities to the community.