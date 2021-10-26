Central Crossing student wins music competition

Sadie Storts has been playing music almost her whole life and, thanks to a recent competition victory, will release her debut EP this month.

In the spring, Storts competed in Instaband, a songwriting competition hosted by Dublin’s GROOVE U. Storts won the competition with her heartfelt acoustic songs “Fake I Love You’s” and “Fantasy,” which showcase influences from musicians such as Taylor Swift and Adele. For the grand prize, Storts received a recording contract with GROOVE U’s Elementary Records that includes the recording of a studio EP, creation of a music video, concert booking and promotion.

Central Crossing High School senior Storts’ musical journey to her EP dates back much before the competition though.

“I grew up writing little tunes in my head, and as I got older … I started writing stuff down and solidifying real lyrics,” she says. “Writing music has always been a really big part of my life. I think it’s something that makes me, me.”

When Storts was a child, her mother taught her to play the piano. Her mother also bought her a guitar, which Storts learned to play on her own.

“I was immediately drawn toward singing and dancing around the house, listening to music,” she says. “It was always something I really enjoyed.”

Those early interests in music only grew over time. When Storts joined the school band in sixth grade, she picked up the oboe. She eventually added the ukulele to her musical repertoire as well. Now, Storts keeps a packed schedule with school band, marching band, choir, musicals and dance. And that’s all on top of her regular class schedule.

“The way I keep myself steady … without falling behind is my own personal practice,” she says. “(I) also just tell myself that I can do these things and that I’m capable.”

Storts’ success in Instaband continues a pattern of musical excellence. Most recently, she placed second in the Voice of Grove City.

Her sophomore year, she was the only student in Central Crossing’s chorale to be accepted into the Ohio Music Education Association All-State Choir. Her junior year, she became the first student in school history to be accepted into the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensembles Mixed Choir.

“Sadly (the All-National Honor Ensembles program) was virtual, but it was still really, really neat to meet new people and get to know these new directors and be taught different music,” says Storts.

Throughout her choir and singing career, Storts has felt especially supported by her former choir teacher Brandon Moss.

“He was so kind and really helped me find those opportunities,” she says. “I really look up to him as a leader and someone that I want to be when I’m older.”

Storts has enjoyed progress in her other musical commitments as well. Her freshman year of marching band, Stortsplayed the synthesizer. By sophomore year she had advanced to the role of drum major. This year’s show, titled Dreamspective, features Storts performing a character dance where she depicts the emotions of the different musical movements such as happy, sad, nervous and expectant.

“As this character, I get to sort of lead those emotions in a way,” Storts says. “If you were to zoom in on me on the field, you would be able to see what each movement was portraying.”

Despite having a packed arts schedule, Storts finds a way to excel in academics as well. Throughout her high school career, she has enrolled in accelerated and college-level courses. Storts is currently on a path to be Central Crossing’s first student to graduate with an Arts Honors diploma, a recognition from the Ohio Department of Education for students who exceed regular graduation requirements. After the release of her EP and following graduation, Storts plans to continue pursuing music at the collegiate level with studies relating to music and media. She hopes to learn through her studies to use technology to create songs from start to finish and, eventually, turn her passion into a career.

“What I love about music the most is the fact that it’s something that makes me feel like I’m here and like I’m a part of our world,” she says. “Music brings me life.”

Sarah Grace Smith is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.