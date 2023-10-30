Career preparation for kinesthetic learners

With traditional schooling putting a heavy emphasis on college preparation, it is easy to forget that not all high school graduates need to pursue a higher education degree for a successful career.

Skilled trade jobs often don’t require a college degree, but typically do require field experience and certifications. The South-Western City School District offers students the opportunity to get valuable field experience at the South-Western Career Academy (SWCA).

“In the past, educational experiences pushed you toward a four-year college,” Kevin Rankin, electrical trades program instructor at SWCA, says. “The earlier students can see different pathways into the middle-class way of life, I think it’s beneficial.”

The SWCA offers multiple non-traditional schooling programs for students including welding, cosmetology, electric services, culinary arts and auto repair services.

The need for skilled trade workers with experience is at an all-time high, and students who prefer to learn by doing stand to benefit. The school is only open to juniors and seniors, and many graduates leave the program job-ready in just those two short years.

“We have lots of companies coming in, knocking on our door, calling us, wanting to hire our students right out of school,” Dan Luft, welding and manufacturing program instructor at SWCA says. “So we get to pick and choose some of the better ones that we think offer lots of opportunities. A lot of seniors walk out of here with full-time employment.”

Juniors in these programs often spend half their instruction hours, if not more, outside of the classroom and in a designated lab or workshop. There they learn to use wrenches, blowtorches, saws and other machinery that is important in their chosen career’s environment.

Welding and electrical trade students learn field techniques and practice proper safety precautions, always sure to wear the correct protective gear. Students in the automotive career track service real cars, either brought in by customers or from the school’s diverse collection. A local dealership even donates new cars so students get familiar with the latest technology.

After the student completes their junior year in the program, they are given the option of participating in work-based learning over the summer. These internships are often paid and can greatly benefit motivated and hard-working students. The students essentially work as apprentices, learning while working for companies in their respective industries.

“I’ve had students who earn over $30,000 in the period of the summer after junior year to the time they graduate,” Rankin says. “They have a lot of experience, real-world experience, and then the pathway to that full-time job is also there.”

Once school starts again in the fall, students can continue their work-based learning experience at these companies, but their allotted time away from the classroom is dependent on previous academic success.

“It’s a privilege to be able to do the internship. I like to refer to these as triple As, which is their academics, attitude and attendance,” Rankin says.

In addition to industry experience, instructors also offer assistance in obtaining relevant certifications and even associate degrees.

When students graduate from these skilled-trade programs they may still decide to pursue higher education. Instructors at the academy work with counselors, offer scholarship information and promote college fairs to make sure students have options after high school graduation.

The goal is to instill in students the understanding that there is no shame in bypassing the traditional college route to a fulfilling career.

“I spent the first 10 years of my life chasing down degrees and going into debt, simultaneously trying to raise a family. Once I found my way into a trade that actually really met my perception, life became easy after that,” Rankin says.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.