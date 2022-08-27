Grove City Calendar | September/October 2022

Sept. 1-Oct. 31
Grove City Pumpkin Trek
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
Sept. 2, 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
www.redcrossblood.org
Sept. 2, 16, 30
Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
4-9 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Broadway and Park Street
www.heartofgrovecity.org
Sept. 2
Summer Sizzle Concert Series – Lee Gantt Band
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sept. 3, 10
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
3444 Park St.
Sept. 10
Heart of Grove City Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sept. 10
Heart of Grove City Smoked Meats Festival
2-7 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sept. 9-18
Grove City 170th Celebration | Ohio Open Doors
Daily historical events at various locations throughout Grove City. Watch for event details.
Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service
8:30 a.m.
Jackson Township Fire Station 204
4900 Buckeye Pkwy.
centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164
Sept. 13
Grove City Community Club Meeting
7 p.m.
3397 Civic Pl.
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Sept. 16-18
Arts in the Alley
Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Parade, Saturday 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Sept. 17
Meet the Artists
10 a.m.
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
Sept. 23
Summer Sizzle Concert Series – Rezes-Hall Band
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Sept. 23-Oct. 9
Murder on the Orient Express
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
Sept. 24
Community Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Park Street Intermediate School
3205 Park St.
Sept. 24
SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Kingston Center
4226 Kingston Ave.
Sept. 24; Oct. 1, 8
Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market
8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
3444 Park St.
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Sept. 24
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Autumn Adventures
Various Grove City locations
Sept. 30
Summer Sizzle Concert Series – Lords of Literature
7-8:30 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
Oct. 1-31
Minion Hunt
Grove City Town Center
Oct. 1, 8, 15, 23
Author Spotlight
10 a.m.-noon
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
Oct. 2
K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run
10:30 a.m.
Breck Community Park
3005 Demorest Rd.
Oct. 2
Old-Time Harvest Day
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
Oct. 7, 21
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
Oct. 11
Grove City Community Club Meeting
7 p.m.
3397 Civic Pl.
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Oct. 14, 28
Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
4-9 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Broadway and Park Street
Oct. 15
Evans Center Craft Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
Oct. 21
Chamber Foundation Fundraiser
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Aladdin Shrine Center
1801 Gateway Cir.
Oct. 22
Rotary Club of Grove City
4-6 p.m.
Le Petit Chevalier Winery
Creola, OH
Oct. 29
The Haunted History of Grove City
Noon-4 p.m.
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
Oct. 29
Boo Off Broadway
1-4 p.m.
Grove City Town Center Promenade
Park Street at Broadway
Oct. 31
Beggars’ Night
6-8 p.m.
Throughout Grove City