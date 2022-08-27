Grove City Calendar | September/October 2022

Events and things to do in the community

Sept. 1-Oct. 31

Grove City Pumpkin Trek

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sept. 2, 16

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Sept. 2, 16, 30

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

Broadway and Park Street

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 2

Summer Sizzle Concert Series – Lee Gantt Band

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 3, 10

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 10

Heart of Grove City Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 10

Heart of Grove City Smoked Meats Festival

2-7 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 9-18

Grove City 170th Celebration | Ohio Open Doors

Daily historical events at various locations throughout Grove City. Watch for event details.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204

4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164

Sept. 13

Grove City Community Club Meeting

7 p.m.

3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sept. 16-18

Arts in the Alley

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Parade, Saturday 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.com/arts

Sept. 17

Meet the Artists

10 a.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sept. 23

Summer Sizzle Concert Series – Rezes-Hall Band

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 23-Oct. 9

Murder on the Orient Express

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sept. 24

Community Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School

3205 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 24

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingston Center

4226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 24; Oct. 1, 8

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

3444 Park St.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sept. 24

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Autumn Adventures

Various Grove City locations

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 30

Summer Sizzle Concert Series – Lords of Literature

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 1-31

Minion Hunt

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 1, 8, 15, 23

Author Spotlight

10 a.m.-noon

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Oct. 2

K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m.

Breck Community Park

3005 Demorest Rd.

www.tedberryevents.com

Oct. 2

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 7, 21

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Oct. 11

Grove City Community Club Meeting

7 p.m.

3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Oct. 14, 28

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

Broadway and Park Street

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 15

Evans Center Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 21

Chamber Foundation Fundraiser

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cir.

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 22

Rotary Club of Grove City

4-6 p.m.

Le Petit Chevalier Winery

Creola, OH

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Oct. 29

The Haunted History of Grove City

Noon-4 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Oct. 29

Boo Off Broadway

1-4 p.m.

Grove City Town Center Promenade

Park Street at Broadway

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 31

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov