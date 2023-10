Discover Grove City Calendar | November/December 2023

Nov. 1-Dec. 1

Evans Angels Project Heart Strings Senior Gift Drive

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 1-26

Pumpkin Disposal

Fryer Park

3899 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 3, 4

Visit Grove City’s Local Book Fair

Friday 4-7 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Nov. 3, 17; Dec. 1, 15

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Nov. 3-19

Little Theatre Off Broadway: The Savannah Sipping Society

Little Theater Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Nov. 6, 20

City Council Meeting

7-8 p.m.

City Hall

4035 Broadway St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 7

Election Day Luncheon

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grove City Community Club

3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Nov. 7

Planning Commission Meeting

1:30-2:30 p.m.

City Hall

4035 Broadway St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 8; Dec. 8

Sip & Shop Boutique Paint Party

3-6 p.m.

Harrisburg Community Center

1100 High St., Harrisburg

www.gcchamber.org

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Nov. 11, 12

Grove City High School Band Fall Bazaar

Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

Nov. 14, 16

South-Western City Schools Educational Foundation Benefit Concert

7 p.m.

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

www.swcsef.org

Nov. 14

Keep Grove City Beautiful Meeting

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Gantz Farmhouse

2255 Home Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 16

Pride in Grove City Happy Hour

6-8 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.prideingc.org

Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19

Grove City High School: Radium Girls

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchs.swcsd.us

Nov. 19

Grove City Chamber Singers Fall Concert

3:30 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

www.facebook.com/GroveCityChamberSingers

Nov. 20-Jan. 7

Christmas Light Disposal

Various Grove City locations

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Wattle 5K

8:30 a.m.

1270 Lamplighter Dr.

www.thanksgivingwattle.com

Nov. 25-Dec. 30

Nutcracker Hunt

Town Center businesses

www.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Letters to Santa

Welcome Center and Museum

3378 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Dec. 1

Chicken & Noodles Dinner

4-7 p.m.

Grove City Community Club

3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Dec. 1

Grove City Christmas Parade

7 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Dec. 1, 2

Grove City Christmas Celebration

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

Dec. 1, 2

Mistletoe Market

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Dec. 1, 2

Red vs. Blue Toy Competition at Mistletoe Market

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Dec. 1, 2

Visit Grove City’s Local Makers’ Market

Friday 4-7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Dec. 2

Grove City Community Winds and Chamber Singers Christmas Concert

11 a.m.

Grove City High School Auditorium

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.facebook.com/GCCWinds

Dec. 2

Christmas at the Grants’

Noon-4 p.m.

Grant-Sawyer Homestead

4126 Haughn Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Dec. 3

Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive

1-4 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Dec. 5-7

Showstoppers: Holiday Hijinks

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov