Calendar | Grove City | January/February 2020

Jan. 2-Feb. 27

Rotary Club of Grove City

Thursdays

7:30 a.m.

Eagle Pavilion at Fryer Park

3899 Orders Rd.

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Jan. 2-Feb. 6

Women's Civic Club of Grove City

First Thursdays

7 p.m.

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway

www.womenscivicclubofgc.weebly.com

Jan. 4-Feb. 29

Music at the Winery

Saturdays

7 p.m.

Plum Run Winery

3946 Broadway

www.plumrunwinery.com

Jan. 8-Feb. 26

Grove City Lions Club

Second and fourth Wednesdays

6:45 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

2213 White Rd.

www.e-clubhouse.org

Jan. 9-Feb. 20

Grove City Noon Lions Club

Second and fourth Thursdays

Noon

China Bell

1947 Stringtown Rd.

www.facebook.com/gcnoonlions

Jan. 11

Live Music with Annie Hawe

7:30 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.grovecitybrewery.com

Jan. 13-Feb. 10

Grove City Relay for Life

Second Mondays

6 p.m.

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway

www.facebook.com/relay4lifegrovecity

Jan. 14-Feb. 11

Grove City Community Club

Second Tuesdays

7 p.m.

3397 Civic Dr.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Jan. 14-Feb. 25

Toastmasters International

Second and fourth Tuesdays

7-8 p.m.

Grove City City Hall

4035 Broadway

www.5168204.toastmastersclubs.org

Jan. 15-Feb. 19

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Wednesdays

1 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Jan. 17-Feb. 2

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Gypsy

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Jan. 21-Feb. 18

Grove City Arts Council Meetings

Third Tuesdays

6:30 p.m.

StoryPoint Community Center

3717 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityartscouncil.org

Jan. 23

Evans Center Winter Sock Hop

1-3 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Jan. 25

RecSchool Open House

9-11 a.m.

Gantz Barn

2259 Home Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Jan. 31 and Feb. 28

Friday Night Food Truck

6-9 p.m.

Hop Yard 62

4057 Broadway

www.hopyard62.com

Jan. 28-Feb. 25

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Fourth Tuesdays

7-8 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Feb. 1

Community Quilting Retreat

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

Contact Michele Demmy: 614-875-3470

Feb. 3-28

Grove City Little League Registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov