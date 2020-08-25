Calendar | Grove City | September/October 2020

Due to recent health concerns, events are subject to change. Please visit websites for more information.

Sept. 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 4

Heart of Grove City Shop Hop & Food Trucks

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 5

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 26

Jackson Township Fall Cleanup

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jackson Township Administration Building

3756 Hoover Rd.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 26

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Collection

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 26

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Oct. 2

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Oct. 3

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Oct. 4

5k Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m.

Breck Community Park

3005 Demorest Rd.

www.raceroster.com

Oct. 7

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Oct. 10

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Oct. 16

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Oct. 29

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

GroveCityOhio.gov

A Message from the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce:

“For its 41st year, Arts in the Alley is taking on a whole new look! We aren’t ready to unveil too many details but we are excited about our biggest signature event and we think the community will be too.

They say, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” and the GCACC has taken that to heart this year in recreating Arts in the Alley. Arts in the Alley is a very significant event in our community and we take that responsibility very seriously. Our events staff, Board and our whole team have prioritized this project and we look forward to a wonderful success. Keep an eye on the Chamber website www.gcchamber.org for details.”