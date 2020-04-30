Calendar | Grove City | May/June 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Please visit websites for more information.

May 1

Friday Night Grand Slam

6-8 p.m.

Windsor Park

4408 Broadway

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 2

Community Environmental Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jackson Township Administration

3756 Hoover Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 2

Opening Day for Youth Baseball and Buddy Ball

9 a.m.

Windsor Park

4408 Broadway

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 6

Grove City Chamber WE: LEAD Annual Women’s Business Forum

7:30 a.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cir.

www.gcchamber.org

May 6 and June 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

First Wednesdays, 1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

May 7

Big Science Celebration

6:30-8 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 9

Herb, Perennial, Landscape Plant & Tree Sale

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm

2255 Home Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 10

Mother’s Day Inclusion Revolution Run/Bike/Walk

8 a.m.

Mount Carmel Grove City

5300 North Meadows Dr.

www.facebook.com/ColumbusMothersDayRun

May 12 and June 9

S.A.L.T. Meeting

Second Tuesdays, 1 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

police.grovecityohio.gov

May 15, 29 and June 12, 26

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

Second and fourth Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

Heart of Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

May 16

Grove City Chamber Spring Farmers’ Market Opening

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

May 16

ACTS in Grove City

9 a.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.actsingrovecity.com

May 18 (Register by May 8)

Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing

9 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 22

Grove City Community Winds Summer Sizzle Concert Series Kickoff & Touch-A-Truck

7-8:30 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 23

The Big Splash Opens

11 a.m.

The Big Splash

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 23 and June 27

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 25

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

11 a.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 2-4

Showstoppers Spring Performance

Times vary

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 6

Heritage Celebration

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 17

Mayor’s Boy Scout Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

Eagle Pavilion

3670 Discovery Dr.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 19-20

Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Heart of Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

June 26

Central Ohio Brass Band Concert & Kickoff to Parks and Recreation Month

7-8:30 p.m.

Gantz Park

2255 Home Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 27

Grant-Sawyer Home Open House and Bell Ringing

10 a.m.-noon

Grant-Sawyer Home

4126 Haughn Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 4-July 30

The Big Splash Theme Thursdays

Thursdays, noon-4 p.m.

The Big Splash

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Fryer Flicks on the Hill

Thursdays at dusk | Fryer Park | 3899 Orders Rd.

June 11 | Frozen 2

Frozen 2 June 18 | Aladdin (live action)

Aladdin (live action) June 25 | Doolittle

Doolittle July 9 | Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora and the Lost City of Gold July 16 | Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 July 23 | The Lion King

Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m. | George Edge Music Park on Broadway | Grove City Town Center

May 29 | Endless Recess (family favorites) and kickoff to the Southwest Public Libraries Summer Reading Program

Endless Recess (family favorites) and kickoff to the Southwest Public Libraries Summer Reading Program June 5 | Rezes-Hall Band (classic rock)

Rezes-Hall Band (classic rock) June 12 | Robin Lacy & Dezydeco (New Orleans jazz)

Robin Lacy & Dezydeco (New Orleans jazz) July 10 | Lords of Literature (classic rock)

| Lords of Literature (classic rock) July 17 | The Usual Suspects (dance, jazz)

The Usual Suspects (dance, jazz) July 31 | Lee Gantt Band (country rock)

Lee Gantt Band (country rock) Aug. 7 | The Conspiracy Band (rock, R&B, country)

The Conspiracy Band (rock, R&B, country) Aug. 14 | Agent 99 (‘70s pop rock)

Don’t miss the Independence Week events and activities, Friday, June 26 through Saturday, July 4. Visit www.GroveCityOhio.gov for details.