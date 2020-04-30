Calendar | Grove City | May/June 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Please visit websites for more information.
May 1
Friday Night Grand Slam
6-8 p.m.
Windsor Park
4408 Broadway
May 2
Community Environmental Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jackson Township Administration
3756 Hoover Rd.
May 2
Opening Day for Youth Baseball and Buddy Ball
9 a.m.
Windsor Park
4408 Broadway
May 6
Grove City Chamber WE: LEAD Annual Women’s Business Forum
7:30 a.m.
Aladdin Shrine Center
1801 Gateway Cir.
May 6 and June 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
First Wednesdays, 1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
May 7
Big Science Celebration
6:30-8 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
May 9
Herb, Perennial, Landscape Plant & Tree Sale
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Gardens at Gantz Farm
2255 Home Rd.
May 10
Mother’s Day Inclusion Revolution Run/Bike/Walk
8 a.m.
Mount Carmel Grove City
5300 North Meadows Dr.
www.facebook.com/ColumbusMothersDayRun
May 12 and June 9
S.A.L.T. Meeting
Second Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
May 15, 29 and June 12, 26
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop
Second and fourth Fridays, 4-9 p.m.
Heart of Grove City
May 16
Grove City Chamber Spring Farmers’ Market Opening
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
May 16
ACTS in Grove City
9 a.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
May 18 (Register by May 8)
Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing
9 a.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
May 22
Grove City Community Winds Summer Sizzle Concert Series Kickoff & Touch-A-Truck
7-8:30 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
May 23
The Big Splash Opens
11 a.m.
The Big Splash
2831 Southwest Blvd.
May 23 and June 27
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
May 25
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
11 a.m.
Grove City Town Center
June 2-4
Showstoppers Spring Performance
Times vary
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
June 6
Heritage Celebration
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
June 17
Mayor’s Boy Scout Breakfast
7:30 a.m.
Eagle Pavilion
3670 Discovery Dr.
June 19-20
Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
Heart of Grove City
June 26
Central Ohio Brass Band Concert & Kickoff to Parks and Recreation Month
7-8:30 p.m.
Gantz Park
2255 Home Rd.
June 27
Grant-Sawyer Home Open House and Bell Ringing
10 a.m.-noon
Grant-Sawyer Home
4126 Haughn Rd.
June 4-July 30
The Big Splash Theme Thursdays
Thursdays, noon-4 p.m.
The Big Splash
2831 Southwest Blvd.
Fryer Flicks on the Hill
Thursdays at dusk | Fryer Park | 3899 Orders Rd.
- June 11 | Frozen 2
- June 18 | Aladdin (live action)
- June 25 | Doolittle
- July 9 | Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- July 16 | Toy Story 4
- July 23 | The Lion King
Summer Sizzle Concert Series
Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m. | George Edge Music Park on Broadway | Grove City Town Center
- May 29 | Endless Recess (family favorites) and kickoff to the Southwest Public Libraries Summer Reading Program
- June 5 | Rezes-Hall Band (classic rock)
- June 12 | Robin Lacy & Dezydeco (New Orleans jazz)
- July 10 | Lords of Literature (classic rock)
- July 17 | The Usual Suspects (dance, jazz)
- July 31 | Lee Gantt Band (country rock)
- Aug. 7 | The Conspiracy Band (rock, R&B, country)
- Aug. 14 | Agent 99 (‘70s pop rock)
Don’t miss the Independence Week events and activities, Friday, June 26 through Saturday, July 4. Visit www.GroveCityOhio.gov for details.