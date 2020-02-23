Calendar | Grove City | March/April 2020

Through March 15

Little Theatre off Broadway presents Smell the Kill

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks

Little Theatre off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

March 4

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 5-8

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 7

GCHS Band Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

March 7

A Salute to Service

6 p.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.salute2020.givesmart.com

March 8

Night of Worship and Baptism

Grove City Church of the Nazarene

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church/nightofworship

March 11

Taste of Grove City and Business Expo

6-9 p.m.

South-Western Career Academy

4750 Big Run South Rd.

www.business.gcchamber.org

March 18

Parkinson’s Support Group

1-2 p.m.

All are welcome

StoryPoint Senior Living

3717 Orders Rd.

www.storypoint.com/grove-city-oh

March 23

Gardens at Gantz Herb Symposium

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

March 23

Night of Fine Arts

7 p.m.

Grove City Christian School

4700 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecitychristian.org

March 24

Paint Your Pet

6-9 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.grovecitybrewery.com

March 26-29

Grove City High School Drama Club presents Mamma Mia!

Thursday-Sunday, various times

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.swcsd.us

March 27-28

Central Crossing High School presents The Sound of Music

Friday-Saturday, various times

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

www.swcsd.us

March 28

Grove City Lions 9th Annual Spring Craft Beer Fest

2-6 p.m.

The Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cir.

www.ohiolions.org

March 28

Columbus Brew Festival

7-11 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

March 31

Nature Kids: Egg Hunt

6-6:45 p.m.

Gantz Park

2255 Home Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

March 31

Making Easter Candy

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Gantz Farmhouse

2255 Home Rd.

The Source Guide

March 31

Harlem Wizards vs. Grove City Rotary Rocks Tournament

7-9 p.m.

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

www.gcrotaryoh.com

April 1

Easter Peep Houses

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Gantz Farmhouse

2255 Home Rd.

The Source Guide

April 1

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

April 6-10

South-Western City School District Spring Break

www.swcsd.us

April 8

Shaving Cream Easter Eggs

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Gantz Farmhouse

2255 Home Rd.

The Source Guide

April 10

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Fundraiser

6-9 p.m.

The Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cir.

www.business.gcchamber.org

April 11-12

Easter at Church of the Nazarene

Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Grove City Church of the Nazarene

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church/easter

April 11-12

Easter at Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

3730 Broadway

www.ourladyofperpetualhelp.net

April 17-May 3

Little Theatre off Broadway presents Bonnie & Clyde

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks

Little Theatre off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

April 18

50th Anniversary of Earth Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fryer Park

3899 Orders Road

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

April 22

Free Lunch & Learn for Ages 55+

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Life Center

3730 Broadway

RSVP to jjanczak@ourladyofperpetualhelp.net

April 23

Magic of Color

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kingston Center

3266 Kingston Ave.

The Source Guide

April 25

SBC Pasta Dinner

5-7 p.m.

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

www.swcsd.us

April 27

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department

3650 Hoover Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov