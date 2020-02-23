Calendar | Grove City | March/April 2020

Through March 15
Little Theatre off Broadway presents Smell the Kill
Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks
Little Theatre off Broadway
3981 Broadway
March 4
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
March 5-8
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus
March 7
GCHS Band Craft Bazaar
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
March 7
A Salute to Service
6 p.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
March 8
Night of Worship and Baptism
Grove City Church of the Nazarene
4770 Hoover Rd.
www.thenaz.church/nightofworship
March 11
Taste of Grove City and Business Expo
6-9 p.m.
South-Western Career Academy
4750 Big Run South Rd.
March 18
Parkinson’s Support Group
1-2 p.m.
All are welcome
StoryPoint Senior Living
3717 Orders Rd.
www.storypoint.com/grove-city-oh
March 23
Gardens at Gantz Herb Symposium
8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave
March 23
Night of Fine Arts
7 p.m.
Grove City Christian School
4700 Hoover Rd.
March 24
Paint Your Pet
6-9 p.m.
Grove City Brewing Company
3946 Broadway
March 26-29
Grove City High School Drama Club presents Mamma Mia!
Thursday-Sunday, various times
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
March 27-28
Central Crossing High School presents The Sound of Music
Friday-Saturday, various times
Central Crossing High School
4500 Big Run South Rd.
March 28
Grove City Lions 9th Annual Spring Craft Beer Fest
2-6 p.m.
The Aladdin Shrine Center
1801 Gateway Cir.
March 28
Columbus Brew Festival
7-11 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
March 31
Nature Kids: Egg Hunt
6-6:45 p.m.
Gantz Park
2255 Home Rd.
March 31
Making Easter Candy
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Gantz Farmhouse
2255 Home Rd.
The Source Guide
March 31
Harlem Wizards vs. Grove City Rotary Rocks Tournament
7-9 p.m.
Central Crossing High School
4500 Big Run South Rd.
April 1
Easter Peep Houses
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Gantz Farmhouse
2255 Home Rd.
The Source Guide
April 1
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
April 6-10
South-Western City School District Spring Break
April 8
Shaving Cream Easter Eggs
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Gantz Farmhouse
2255 Home Rd.
The Source Guide
April 10
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Fundraiser
6-9 p.m.
The Aladdin Shrine Center
1801 Gateway Cir.
April 11-12
Easter at Church of the Nazarene
Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Grove City Church of the Nazarene
4770 Hoover Rd.
April 11-12
Easter at Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3730 Broadway
www.ourladyofperpetualhelp.net
April 17-May 3
Little Theatre off Broadway presents Bonnie & Clyde
Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks
Little Theatre off Broadway
3981 Broadway
April 18
50th Anniversary of Earth Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fryer Park
3899 Orders Road
April 22
Free Lunch & Learn for Ages 55+
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Life Center
3730 Broadway
RSVP to jjanczak@ourladyofperpetualhelp.net
April 23
Magic of Color
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Kingston Center
3266 Kingston Ave.
The Source Guide
April 25
SBC Pasta Dinner
5-7 p.m.
Central Crossing High School
4500 Big Run South Rd.
April 27
Operation Medicine Drop
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jackson Township Fire Department
3650 Hoover Rd.