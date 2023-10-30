Discover Grove City Bookmarks | November/December 2023

Library Hours:

Mon-Thu: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun: 1-5 p.m.

Holiday Hours

Early close Thanksgiving Eve Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Closed Nov. 23-24

Closed Dec. 23-25

Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Visit www.swpl.org or call 614-875-6716 for library services.

Time flies when you’re reading a good book. Soon, we’ll close out 2023. Check out some of our favorite reads of the year, titles that cheered, entertained, inspired and provoked thought. Want more recommendations? Give us a call or explore our online readers’ advisory tool NoveList Plus at www.swpl.org. From all of us at Grove City Library, wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season.

Murder on the Orient Express (audio mystery)

by Agatha Christie, narrated by Dan Stevens

This audio version features exceptional vocal characterizations Dan Stevens’ narration coupled with Agatha Christie’s stellar mystery-telling abilities makes for a very enjoyable and entertaining experience. Captivating; five stars!

Happy Place (fiction)

by Emily Henry

Mix together friendships, fake dating, growing up and a cozy Maine cottage setting, and you get Happy Place. This story will pull at your heart strings, and the writing will make you beg for more.

Belonging (graphic memoir)

by Nora Krug

A graphic memoir that uses different visual techniques to tell the author’s story. As a German with a complex family history involving WWII, Krug takes readers through her personal journey of reckoning with her family’s history and her place.

Till We Have Faces: A Myth Retold (fiction)

by C. S. Lewis

“I am old now and have not much to fear from the anger of the gods,” begins Orual, the narrator of this retelling of the Cupid and Psyche myth. Orual’s thoughts, feelings and motivations are almost tangible in this twisting story. It is a tragedy and an almost-mystery that captures the reader’s attention until the very end.

The Lies of Locke Lamora (fantasy)

by Scott Lynch

Follow two threads in the timeline, the origins of Locke Lamora – orphan turned master thief – and the most daring con he’s run since taking over his crew of “Gentleman Bastards.” Extensive world-building, colorful characters and an unpredictable plot await.