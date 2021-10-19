Grove City Bookmarks | November/December 2021

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Why not wrap up 2021 with some great reads? Check out some staff favorite reads from this year, all available from your library.

The Weight of Ink (fiction)

by Rachel Kadish

When retired historian Dr. Helen Watts is asked to appraise a cache of documents found hidden in a 16th-century house, she expects fraud at worst and 19th-century laundry lists best. What she did not expect was a treasury of letters that forges a bond between herself and another strong woman from centuries past. Helen’s final project proves to be a mystery whose resolution resonates with both sacrifice and triumph.

Honey Girl (fiction, LGBTQ)

by Morgan Rogers

The perfect coming-of-age story for anyone feeling a little lost in life after being on the same school/work/life path for so long. Honey Girl has the perfect balance of romance and themes of family expectations and the realities of adulthood.

The Echo Wife (sci-fi)

by Sarah Gailey

Martine is a genetically cloned replica made to be everything Evelyn isn’t. When the man who made Martine and betrayed Evelyn dies, the two women must work together to get out of the mess. This is a quick read for anyone who enjoys believable sci-fi mixed with murder and dark secrets.

The Last Place You Look (mystery)

by Kristen Lepionka

Roxane is a PI and a hot mess, but she is determined to find out what happened 15 yearsago to a local teen. This book kicks off a marvelous series that takes place in central Ohio.It’s a little dark and gritty but very engaging with lots of classic mystery elements.

Death on Tap (cozy mystery)

by Ellie Alexander

The world is up-ended for craft-brewer Sloan Krause when she walks in on her husband with a young barmaid. Throwing him out while devising brews and bakes at the Nitro, the newest brewery in Leavenworth, aka. Beervaria, doesn’t leave much time for playing detective, unless the number one suspect is her soon-to-be ex. She knows Mac is a rat, but is he a killer?

A Curse So Dark and Lonely (young adult fantasy)

by Brigid Kemmerer

This book is a beautiful YA retelling of Beauty and the Beast. Rhen is a cursed prince, forever repeating the same tragic autumn when Harper falls from modern-day Washington D.C. into his realm. It’s the start of a trilogy filled with magic and well-done drama.

Fangs (graphic novel)

by Sarah Andersen

Elsie and Jimmy are immediately attracted to each other when they meet in a bar one night. They build their relationship through grand romantic moments and small mundane acts. A charming graphic novel about the domestic bliss between a 300-year-old vampire and werewolf full of dry humor and relatable moments.

The Whole Okra: A Seed to Stem Celebration (nonfiction)

Read by the author, Chris Smith

(Review for audiobook version) Delightfully read by the author, The Whole Okra, seeks to introduce (the Northerner) or educate (the Southerner) to the wondrous and varied uses and properties of the lowly okra. This book is full of history, anecdotes and recipes; a little book full of a little something for every reader.

