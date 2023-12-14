Discover Grove City Bookmarks | January/February 2024

Library Hours:

Mon-Thu: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun: 1-5 p.m.

Visit www.swpl.org or call 614-875-6716 for library services.

Wintery weather makes good reading weather. Grab a cozy blanket, a warm drink, and a good book. Check out these staff recommendations to get inspired.

The Blond Identity (fiction)

by Ally Carter

A recipe for a great light read! Throw in some action, spies, amnesia, and a case of mistaken identity, and you have this fast-paced, hilarious rom-com. You will want to read it all in one sitting.

How to Walk Away (fiction)

by Katherine Center

How to Walk Away is a moving story of the strength and heart it takes when a promising future is changed after a life-altering moment. This warm, witty story explores the limits of hope and love.

Dead Man’s Wake (mystery)

by Paul Doiron

In the latest installment of the Mike Bowditch series, Main Game Warden Mike Bowditch witnesses a hit-and-run speedboat crash. While investigating, he discovers two bodies in the lake. As he attempts to hunt down the mysterious boater, his own life is at risk because of a killer who wants to silence him forever.

The Leftover Woman (fiction)

by Jean Kwok

A powerful story of two women – a birth mother and an adopted mother. As a new refugee, Jasmine is struggling to find her footing in a new country while hoping to find her daughter, who was adopted because of China’s one-child policy. Rebecca is an accomplished editor who struggles to be everything for everyone while being a devoted mother to her adopted daughter. Follow the stories of these two women as their lives collide.

All That Is Mine I Carry With Me (fiction)

by William Landay

A gripping story of a mother who disappeared in 1975. When 10-year-old Miranda Larkin comes home from school, her house is eerily quiet. After finding no evidence connecting her father to her mother’s disappearance, the case goes cold. 20 years later, her mother’s remains are found, and the investigation is reopened. The children are forced to choose sides in this tale of family secrets. This is a book you just can’t put down!

Things We Never Got Over (fiction)

by Lucy Score

The first book in the Knockemout series, a hopeless romantic runaway bride meets a grumpy, small-town barber. Runaway bride Naomi flees to small town Knockemout to rescue her estranged twin, only to discover that her twin has left her with something unexpected – an 11-year-old niece. Local barber Knox gets caught up in Naomi’s family drama but can’t wait to get back to his solitary life once he helps Naomi get out of trouble.

Let Us Descend (fiction)

by Jesmyn Ward

A 2023 Oprah Book Club pick, this haunting story follows a young enslaved girl in the years before the Civil War. After being sold, Annis reflects on memories of her mother and stories of her African warrior grandmother. The author’s breathtaking poetic writing style elevates this raw, haunting story.