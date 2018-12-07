Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | Jan/Feb 2019

What I Talk About When I Talk About Running

By Haruki Murakami

Equal parts running log, travelogue and memoir, What I Talk About When I Talk About Running is a book that delves into the mind of a prolific writer who runs and becomes, in turn, an introspective commentary about the struggles (and joys) of running, writing and living.

Salad Love

By David Bez

This book offers 260 different salad recipes with options for omnivores, vegetarians and vegans. Salads can get boring, but this book will help you eat healthier and enjoy it.

Get Well Soon: History’s Worst Plagues and the Heroes Who Fought Them

By Jennifer Wright

A fascinating and occasionally gruesome history of diseases and outbreaks. Wright includes just enough humor to lighten the mood, and the subject matter is engaging which makes it read fairly quickly. Not for the medically squeamish.

Adulthood for Beginners: All the Life Secrets Nobody Bothered to Tell You

By Andy Boyle

Boyle is hilarious in this guide to navigating all aspects of being an adult. His advice is wonderful and he throws out truths that a lot of people should hear.

The Ables

By Jeremy Scott

A group of teens with disabilities that discover they have superpowers and live in a town of superheroes. The setting feels unique, while the great characters and well-crafted story telling make this standalone book a lot of fun.

Chair Yoga: Sit, Stretch, and Strengthen Your Way to a Happier, Healthier You

By Kristin McGee

A fun, accessible guide to 100 yoga poses and exercises that can be done in your chair and take just minutes a day. Great for anyone who is desk-bound, has a limited range of motion, or has never done yoga. Easy-to-follow photos and step-by-step instructions. Stay active, alert and healthy.

Cloud Atlas

By David Mitchell

From the islands of the South Pacific in the 19th century to a post-apocalyptic world, Cloud Atlas presents six nested stories in which each tale is somehow observed or read by the protagonist of the subsequent one, charting human destiny and the impact of storytelling. Mitchell begins one story, moves on to the next, and so on down the line until he moves backward to show how each concludes. Mesmerizing, absorbing and daring.

A Thankful Heart: How Gratitude Brings Hope and Healing to Your Life

By Carole Lewis

Carole Lewis, national director of First Place for Health, reminds us that to be truly healthy we must take care of our minds, emotions and spirits as well as our bodies. A Thankful Heart tells about her struggles with losing weight while coping with the loss of her daughter, her home and the crushing news of her husband’s cancer. Even so, this is more of a manual than a memoir. Thought-provoking, inspiring, uplifting, practical -- A Thankful Heart is that and much more.

Lost Lake

By Sarah Addison Allen

This book is a heartwarming read about a newly widowed mother and her eccentric 8-year-old daughter at a summer resort in Georgia. Lost Lake is a domestic fiction about first loves and the mother-daughter relationship, in which you can find yourself.