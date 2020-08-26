Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | September/October 2020

At Southwest Public Libraries, our mission is to empower and to foster a lifelong love of learning. It’s never too late or too early to explore, learn and grow. Check out these recommendations from staff at the Grove City Library.

Rise of e-books | SPL e-book Stats

E-books, an already highly popular library service, have soared in popularity during the pandemic. While SPL’s doors were closed April-June, e-book circulations among SPL patrons increased by 33 percent over the same time last year with nearly 35,000 SPL e-book checkouts.

Digital Downloads | Collaboration Stats

SPL is part of the Digital Downloads Collaboration, a consortium of central Ohio libraries sharing access to digital resources. The total number of circulations within the Digital Downloads Collaboration increased by 40 percent over the same time last year.

As of July 8, 2020, the Digital Downloads Collaboration has circulated over 2.3 million digital loans. In 2019, the Digital Downloads Collaboration circulated more than 3.8 million digital loans.

Virtual Programming

SPL introduced virtual programming in April with programs presented via the library’s Facebook page @SPLFranklinCountyOH. The engaging programming ranges from special performers to story times, STEM challenges, craft tutorials and more. The library has also introduced take-home craft and activity kits. Programming will continue to be offered virtually until gatherings are safe once more.

You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain

by Phoebe Robinson

This book is a great collection of essays on race, gender and pop culture. It does a marvelous job of blending the serious nature of the topics with hilarious commentary. Robinson is also a host on the podcast 2 Dope Queens, dealing with similar topics, and her writing is well worth taking the time to read.

How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems

by Randall Munroe

Munroe is the author of the long-running webcomic XKCD. This is his second book which uses science and silliness to answer imaginative questions. Even if some of the math and science concepts are above your level, Munroe keeps everything accessible and hilarious.

Adulthood for Beginners: All the Life Secrets Nobody Bothered to Tell You

by Andy Boyle

Why isn’t there a class on being a responsible adult? This book fills in some gaps by providing actual useful advice on jobs, romance, friendships and just navigating your life. It’s humorous and informal but still practical and engaging.

Tisha

as told to Robert Specht (Memoir)

When 19-year-old school teacher Anne Hobbs arrives in Chicken, Alaska in 1928, she thinks she is ready for all that the Fortymile-Region has to offer. She is soon shocked by the townspeople’s cruel prejudice toward the native population. With determination and reluctant generosity, Anne tackles obstacles like language, poverty and racism with some rather surprising results.

In Real Life

By Cory Doctorow & Jen Wang (Young Adult)

A cute and quick graphic novel that is entertaining whilst promoting good messages and exploring serious topics like labor conditions in other countries and bullying. The art is expressive but simple, and this book has a lot to teach.

Ms. Rapscott’s Girls

by Elise Primavera (Juvenile Fiction)

Welcome to the Great Rapscott School for Girls of Busy Parents where pupils arrive in boxes and every day is an adventure, whether you want one or not. During the search for their misplaced classmate Dalia Thistle, each of Ms. Rapscott’s girls learns the lesson that she needs most. Be sure to follow up with the sequel Making Mistakes on Purpose.

SPL is dedicated to serving our community safely and responsibly. The library has implemented many changes in response to the current health crisis and will continue to adapt our response according to new developments. Please visit swpl.org or SPL’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date with the latest library news and services.

Library hours are subject to change due to health concerns.