Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | May/June 2020

Imagine Your Story

Southwest Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) starts May 30 and runs through July 25. This year’s theme is Imagine Your Story, so get ready for a summer of fantasy, fairy tales, folklore, myths and imagination. The library offers SRC for babies, children, teens and adults. Participants track their reading, attend programs and complete missions for opportunities to win prizes. There is also a full line-up of special SRC performers scheduled. Find more details at www.swpl.org. Featured are some staff recommendations to get your imagination started. For the latest SRC news, visit www.swpl.org.

Adult Recommendations

The Black Bull of Norroway by Cat Seaton, illustrated by Kit Seaton

This graphic novel retelling introduces readers young and old to the Scottish fairy tale The Black Bull of Norroway. With prophecies, curses, battles and magic, this story has something for every fantasy enthusiast.

Celtic Tales: Fairy Tales and Stories of Enchantment from Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, and Wales illustrated by Kate Forrester

An edited collection of some of the most well-known and beloved Celtic folktales, Celtic Tales is charming and warm, with illustrations that add character and life to the stories.

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman

Irene is a librarian for an interdimensional library that connects to countless parallel worlds. Her job is to protect these worlds from the forces of chaos by collecting unique books from them.

Young Adult Recommendations

The Language of Thorns: Midnight Tales and Dangerous Magic by Leigh Bardugo

With dark tales inspired by myths, legends and folklore, this collection of atmospheric short stories introduces readers to new lands and strong characters. Fans of the Brothers Grimm will enjoy these brooding tales.

A Thousand Beginnings and Endings edited by Ellen Oh and Elsie Chapman

This short story collection features Asian authors retelling their favorite cultural myths. Some feature romance and magic while others have a science fiction angle or ask what it means to be human. This book is diverse, enchanting and a great way to discover new authors.

Juvenile Recommendations

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler (picture book)

Mouse uses his imagination to fool a fox, an owl and a snake. But can he outsmart the very creature he dreamed up?

The Two Princesses of Bamarre by Gail Carson Levine (juvenile chapter book)

Princess Meryl is dying from the Grey Death. Princess Addie is afraid to leave the castle. While brave Meryl learns about courage of a different kind, shy Addie battles her way toward the cure that will save her sister and the kingdom.

Looking for more great reads? Check out the NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus databases available at www.swpl.org. NoveList is an online reader’s advisory for both fiction and nonfiction.